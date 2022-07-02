 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Roundup: WFLL Majors move on via mercy rule

The West Flagstaff Little League Majors All-Stars dominated from the plate again Friday, defeating Payson 16-1 in just four innings at Mark Grace Field in the second round of the District I tournament.

WFLL won each of its first three games via the mercy run rule, and will move on to play against either Round Valley or Show Low on Tuesday in Show Low in the double-elimination bracket.

West Flagstaff

West Flagstaff Little League manager Colby Huffmon addresses his team between innings during an All-Stars game against Payson Friday at Mark Grace Field.

CLL 9-11s 10, Silver Creek 0

The Continental Little League 9-11 All-Stars started their District I opener with a bang Friday, beating Silver Creek, 10-0, in five innings in St. John's.

CLL couldn't score in the first two innings, but poured on 10 combined runs in the next three.

CLL was set to play host St. John's on Saturday in the second round of the double-elimination tournament.

Baseball

The Flagstaff Star Chasers, after several weeks of road games and camps with local Little League kids, are set to play 16 home games in July as part of the Northern Arizona League.

The Star Chasers were set to play Prescott on Saturday as winners of six consecutive games, ahead of a four-game series against the San Francisco Seals -- one of the top teams in the west coast -- beginning Sunday.

For a schedule and more information visit flagstaffstarchasers.com.

West Flagstaff Versus

Danny Guinan reaches for the ball as a Payson runner slides safely into third base late in the second inning on Friday night during an All-Stars game at Mark Grace Field.
