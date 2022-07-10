LOCAL ROUNDUP: WFLL All-Stars advance to state

The West Flagstaff Little League (WFLL) Majors All-Stars continued their postseason win streak Friday, defeating Show Low 12-2 in five innings in Show Low to win the District I championship.

WFLL scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a major advantage in the championship game. They scored two more in the third and a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 10-run lead and win via run rule.

Luke Huffmon led the way offensively, going 3 for 4 from the plate with three RBIs and two runs. Broden Custer went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run, while also pitching all five innings. He struck out 10 batters and gave up just one walk.

WFLL advances to the state tournament next week, a small step in fighting for a berth in the Little League World Series later in the summer.

CLL wins 9-11 tournament

Continental Little League (CLL) 9-11 All-Stars advanced to the state tournament with a 13-11 walk-off win in the District I title game over WFLL in St. Johns.

Tied 11-11 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Caleb Smith hit a two-run double to win in dramatic fashion.

Austin Clouse was the most productive offensive player for CLL, going 4 for 4 from the plate with a pair of runs and RBIs. Tekoa Ruiz went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run, while also drawing two walks.

CLL will play in the state tournament beginning next week.

FGSLL Majors All-Stars win first round

The Flagstaff Girls Softball Little League (FGSLL) Majors All-Stars won their first game of the state tournament, 12-2, in the opening round of the Arizona Little League Softball State Tournament, winning in five innings via mercy rule in Cottonwood.

FGSLL was set to play the defending-champion Cactus Foothills Majors All-Stars Saturday in Cottonwood.

Star Chasers 10, Force 6

The Flagstaff Star Chasers won their 11th straight game Friday night, defeating the Bay Area Force in the first of a three-game series at Coconino High School.

Flagstaff and Bay Area were tied, 4-4, after five innings, but a three-run sixth inning blew the game open and the Star Chasers ran away with the contest from there.

Elijah Henning went 3 for 4 from the plate, including a double and a triple, with two RBIs and two runs. Alex Harper went 4 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Flagstaff has not lost a game since June 17. It was set to host Bay Area again on Saturday.