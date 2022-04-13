LOCAL ROUNDUP: Tso pitches perfect game for Panthers softball

The No. 4 Coconino Panthers softball team had several solid performances Tuesday, but freshman pitcher Kaitlyn Tso led them with a five-inning perfect game in a 23-0 victory over No. 30 Lee Williams.

Tso faced just 15 batters, striking out 13 of them. She has struck out 193 batters in 110 innings this season so far, while allowing just 70 hits.

Freshman Destiny Villas led the way for the 4A Conference Panthers (9-2, 6-1 Grand Canyon) on offense, going 4 for 4 with four RBIs, two runs, a walk and a stolen base. Sophomore Hannah Thornsley drew three walks, and went 1 for 2 with a home run and three runs scored.

The Panthers were set for a Grand Canyon Region Wednesday doubleheader against 34th-ranked Mohave at home.

Badgers 2, Eagles 1

No. 9 Flagstaff nearly tied late, but fell in a close game at No. 16 Prescott on Tuesday.

The 4A Eagles trailed 2-0 after six innings in the region ballgame before junior Danica Wilson hit a double and scored a run in the seventh to trim the lead to 2-1.

Junior Gracie Schmitz pitched six innings for the Eagles (8-5, 3-4 Grand Canyon), giving up just four hits and striking out three batters in a solid effort.

The Eagles will host Prescott in a rematch on Friday.

Elks 11, Spartans 8

Seventh-ranked 2A Northland Prep fell in a high-scoring home game Tuesday against No. 2 Round Valley.

Round Valley took a 3-0 lead after the first inning, continuing to increase its advantage throughout the early part of the game. Northland Prep scored seven runs in the fifth inning to take an 8-5 lead, but the Elks scored six more to secure the win.

Junior Bella Giurlanda went 2 for 3 with a home run, a walk, two RBIs and a run.

The Spartans (7-4, 3-0 Central) will host a Thursday doubleheader against No. 11 Horizon Honors.

Baseball

Eagles 3, Badgers 1

No. 23 4A Flagstaff bolstered its postseason hopes Tuesday with a Grand Canyon Region victory at No. 19 Prescott.

The Eagles went ahead 2-1 after the second inning. Senior Bodie Maier pitched 26 outs, and senior Teague Van Dyke outed the final batter to secure the victory. Maier also went 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

The Eagles (7-6, 2-5 Grand Canyon) will host a rematch with Prescott on Thursday.

Elks 13, Spartans 3

No. 30 Northland Prep fell in five innings at home to No. 16 Round Valley on Tuesday.

The Elks scored three runs in the fifth inning to win via mercy rule.

Sophomore Ethan Mackay was a bright spot for the Spartans, going 2 for 2 from the plate with an RBI, a run, a walk and a stolen base.

The Spartans (3-10, 2-3 Central) will visit No. 6 Scottsdale Prep on Friday.

Beach volleyball

Eagles 4, Jaguars 1

Second-ranked Division II Flagstaff kept its undefeated streak alive Tuesday with a road victory at No. 23 Boulder Creek, a D-I program.

The Eagles got their most dominant victory from freshman Macie Moseng and junior Haylee Gilleland at the twos court, winning 21-9, 21-6.

Flagstaff (11-0, 3-0 Section Four) was set to vie for an undefeated regular season in a Wednesday road match at No. 34 Dysart.

Girls tennis

Yeti 9, Eagles 0

No. 8 Basis Flagstaff continued its undefeated start to the season Tuesday with a sweep over No. 42 Anthem Prep at home.

The Yeti got their most dominant victory with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles by junior Abby Buckley. The 9-0 victory is the third sweep by the Yeti in a row.

Basis Flagstaff (7-0, 6-0 Section Six) was set to host No. 36 Kingman for a Wednesday match.

Eagles 9, Bulldogs 0

No. 14 Flagstaff recorded a sweep over No. 66 Barry Goldwater on Tuesday at home.

Flagstaff earned victories in straight sets in all six singles matches, while also winning easily in all of its doubles matches.

The Eagles (9-2, Section Two) will host No. 50 Bradshaw Mountain on Thursday.

Bulldogs 5, Spartans 4

No. 36 Kingman won a rematch against No. 30 Northland Prep on Tuesday in Kingman.

The Spartans won in each of the top three singles matches, but fell in the bottom three and two doubles matches to lose narrowly.

The Spartans (2-5, 1-5 Section Six) will visit No. 42 Anthem Prep on Thursday.

Boys tennis

Eagles 9, Bulldogs 0

No. 7 Flagstaff won its fifth consecutive match Tuesday with a home victory against No. 65 Barry Goldwater.

The Eagles have beaten their past five opponents by a combined score of 43-2.

Flagstaff (9-1, 7-0 Section Two) was set to visit No. 34 Mingus Union for a Wednesday contest.

