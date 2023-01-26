LOCAL ROUNDUP: Thirteen Eagles score in dominant win over Mohave

The Flagstaff Eagles girls basketball team kept up its undefeated streak in region play going with a 65-17 home win over the Mohave Thunderbirds Tuesday.
The Eagles 13-2 (7-0 Grand Canyon) dominated the first half, outscoring the visiting Thunderbirds 41-4 and shutting them out in the second quarter.
Senior Sage Begay led the way with 18 points for the Eagles, including three 3-pointers, without playing in the fourth quarter. Thirteen different Flagstaff players scored at least two points in the game.
The Eagles have won nine straight regular-season games and have not lost since a defeat against Mesquite on Dec. 2. Flagstaff will visit Mingus Union today.
Panthers 44, Badgers 30
Coconino won its second straight region game Tuesday, defeating Prescott at Prescott High School.
The Panthers (10-3, 7-1 Grand Canyon) played great defense, giving up the third-lowest point total of the season (30).
Junior Aubrae Laughter led the Panthers with 12 points. Junior Kaelin Lee chipped in seven points.
Coconino will host Mohave today.
Sultans 25, Yeti 22
Basis Flagstaff came close but fell to Bagdad at home Tuesday, failing to pick up its first region win.
The Yeti (2-11, 0-3 North) were led by senior Lotee Baker and junior Emily Mullaney, who both scored nine points.
Basis Flagstaff was set to visit St. Michael for a Wednesday contest.
Girls soccer
Eagles 6, Marauders 0
Flagstaff bounced back from a loss to Lee Williams with a shutout of Mingus Union after a 12-day break Tuesday in Cottonwood.
The Eagles (7-1, 1-1 Grand Canyon) have blanked opponents in six of their seven wins this season so far.
Junior Kate Bouck and senior Ciara Garcia both scored two goals. Seniors Taylor West and Keira Robertson both chipped in one goal.
Flagstaff will visit Bradshaw Mountain today.
Boys basketball
Spartans 49, Falcons 45
Northland Prep snapped a two-game losing streak with a road win over North Pointe Prep Tuesday in Phoenix.
The Spartans (4-5, 2-3 Central) stayed alive in their region with the victory. They will host Madison Highland Prep Thursday.
Thunderbirds 42, Eagles 35
Flagstaff dropped its fifth consecutive region game Tuesday at Mohave.
The Eagles (2-11, 1-6 Grand Canyon) are in danger of missing the 4A Conference play-in round if they don't win a few of their final games in the regular season.
Flagstaff will host Mingus Union Thursday.