Local Roundup: Tarik Skubal, son of former Page boys hoops coach, deals in second MLB start

Tarik Skubal, the son of former Page High School boys basketball coach Russ Skubal, posted an impressive showing Sunday in his second MLB start for the Detroit Tigers.
Skubal, a 23-year-old graduate of Kingman Academy, pitched 2.1 innings against Cleveland, striking out five for the Tigers, who went on to beat the Indians 7-4. Skubal was removed in a 1-1 game after 69 pitches. The left-hander is just a few years removed from Tommy John surgery. He allowed a lead-off home run by Cesar Hernandez, just as he did in his debut at Chicago last Tuesday night to the White Sox's Tim Anderson.
Skubal's father coached Page basketball for five years and in 2017 helped lead the Sand Devils to their first win in a state tournament game in 11 years. His teams were a combined 77-61. He has since returned to Kingman.
"I am a very proud father," the elder Skubal said Sunday. "He has worked very hard to get where he is. Truth is he has overcome a lot to get there. He has done everything that coaches ask. Work hard. Compete. Enjoy the process. A kid who overcomes all he has doesn't do it by accident."
Tarik Skubal missed most of the 2016 college baseball season and all of 2017 while pitching for Seattle University. Still, he was drafted in 2017 by Arizona in the 29th round. At his father's advice, he opted against signing with the Diamondbacks and returned to Seattle, and was drafted in the ninth round in 2018 by Detroit.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder is considered the Tigers' No. 5 prospect. The organization had projected him for a 2021 debut, but he progressed quickly, finishing 2019 in Class AA. A fastball that has reached 98 miles an hour induced the highest percentage of swinging strikes in the minors last season.
Skubal's breakthrough came six years after the debut of another northern Arizona lefty, Flagstaff native Kyle Lobstein. Lobstein, a 31-year-old Coconino High School graduate, is still active and signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers last December. He has bounced around the minor leagues after posting a combined MLB record of 6-10 with a 5.06 ERA with Detroit and Pittsburgh.
Another former Coconino Panther and northern Arizona product, lefty Avery Weems, is still dealing in his second year in the White Sox organization after a solid two-year career at the University of Arizona.
The Tigers organization provided another landing spot for Page alumnus Phil Napolitan, a Wichita State product. Napolitan pitched in relief for three seasons for the Tigers' Class A teams in 2005-07, pitching to a 5.59 ERA with a mark of 5-2.
