Local Roundup: Tarik Skubal, son of former Page boys hoops coach, deals in second MLB start

Tarik Skubal, the son of former Page High School boys basketball coach Russ Skubal, posted an impressive showing Sunday in his second MLB start for the Detroit Tigers.

Skubal, a 23-year-old graduate of Kingman Academy, pitched 2.1 innings against Cleveland, striking out five for the Tigers, who went on to beat the Indians 7-4. Skubal was removed in a 1-1 game after 69 pitches. The left-hander is just a few years removed from Tommy John surgery. He allowed a lead-off home run by Cesar Hernandez, just as he did in his debut at Chicago last Tuesday night to the White Sox's Tim Anderson.

Skubal's father coached Page basketball for five years and in 2017 helped lead the Sand Devils to their first win in a state tournament game in 11 years. His teams were a combined 77-61. He has since returned to Kingman.

"I am a very proud father," the elder Skubal said Sunday. "He has worked very hard to get where he is. Truth is he has overcome a lot to get there. He has done everything that coaches ask. Work hard. Compete. Enjoy the process. A kid who overcomes all he has doesn't do it by accident."