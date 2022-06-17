LOCAL ROUNDUP: Star Chasers drop two in doubleheader

The Flagstaff Star Chasers fell in both games of a doubleheader at the Havasu Heat on Thursday.

In the first contest, Havasu scored eight runs in the third inning, winning 8-4. The Star Chasers left eight runners on base in the first four innings and could not make up the difference in scoring late.

Bula White led the way offensively for Flagstaff with a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs.

The second game was similar to the first, as the Star Chasers could not contain the Heat’s bats from the mound, and the host won, 12-9.

White was solid from the plate again in the nightcap, recording three RBIs.

The Star Chasers (1-5) were set to play at Havasu again for a Friday ballgame at 6:30 p.m.

High School athletics

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) reported that 28 of 36 states participating in a survey had an increase in the number of officials refereeing contests in high school sporting events in the 2021-22 school year from 2020-21.

Karissa Niehoff, NFHS executive director, said it was encouraging to see more officials take on a crucial role for high school athletics.

"We salute the great work done in all these states to address the nationwide shortage of officials; however, as was discussed at the recently completed NFHS Officials Consortium, steps must be taken to improve respect for officials and behavior at high school events if new officials are going to be retained beyond three years," she said in a statement.

The consortium, she said, came to the conclusion, though, that actions toward officials have taken a turn for worse in recent seasons. The NFHS is set to put out a set of goals to allow for those participating in sanctioned high school activities to practice treating referees in a kinder manner.

"Everyone must be involved in these changes -- students, parents, coaches, administrators, media. Bad behavior has been handed down and become anticipated and expected, but we believe change can -- and must -- occur," she said.

