LOCAL ROUNDUP: Spartans win team sectional races, Basis runners win individual golds

The Division IV Northland Prep Academy Spartans cross country teams won both the girls and boys North Section titles in Holbrook on Thursday, and the Basis Flagstaff Yeti produced two individual winners.

Yeti sisters Emily Mullaney (20:48.6) and Sammy Mullaney (21:10.9) finished first and second, respectively. T

The Spartans girls team scored the low of 33 points to win, beating runner-up Basis Flagstaff (44).

Northland Prep was led by Jaelyn Weiss, who finished with a time of 22:10.4 and took fourth overall. She was followed by teammates Deia Mulligan (22:35.2) and Abby Short (22:44.4) in seventh and eighth, respectively. Basis Flagstaff's Meredity Bauman took sixth individually with a time of 22:31.2.

Northland Prep dominated the boys race with a low score of 40 points, while second-place Hopi finished with 62. Basis Flagstaff came in fourth as a team with 112 points.

The Spartans had four racers finish with top-10 times. Declan Norris ran the 5K in a time of 17:25.7 (second), while Delani Hanson ran a 18:03.8 (fifth), Jack Flugstad finished in 18:13.2 (seventh) and Emilio Haubert took ninth with a time of 18:15.6.

Yeti senior Evan Hofstetter finished first overall with a time of 17:19.4.

The qualifying teams and individuals will take part in the state championship meet on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Chandler.

Distance running

Two-time NCCA champions Abdihamid Nur, a former Northern Arizona University distance runner, and Weini Kelati both smashed the event records at the Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K on Saturday in New York.

Nur finished in 13:23.5 in his debut in the event, breaking the record of 13:37 set by Tim Broe in 2004, in addition to the Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K men’s event record of 13:45 set by Paul Chelimo in 2018. The victory marked Nur’s first national title.

Kelati, 25, took the women’s title in 15:15.3, breaking her own Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K record of 15:18 that she set last year in Central Park. She was joined on the women’s podium by Erika Kemp, who was second in 15:29.3, and U.S. Olympian Emily Infeld, who was third in 15:30.0.

Volleyball

Eagles 3, Titans 2

Flagstaff pulled off an upset in the first round of the 4A Conference state tournament, beating No. 7 Thunderbird 23-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 15-9 in Phoenix on Thursday as the 10th seed.

The Eagles (14-5) will face second-seeded American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North on Tuesday in Gilbert.

Eagles 3, Spartans 0

No. 16 Northland Prep Academy couldn't pull off an upset over top-seeded Horizon Honors in the first round of the 2A state tournament in Glendale on Saturday.

The Spartans fell 25-13, 25-17, 25-18 after getting past the play-in round on Tuesday.

Northland Prep finished the season with a record of 15-7 and were crowned Central Region champions at an 11-1 mark with a young roster.