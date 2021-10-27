LOCAL ROUNDUP: Spartans win penultimate regular-season match

The No. 17 Northland Prep Spartans volleyball team won its second straight match in a sweep Monday with a 3-0 victory over No. 38 North Pointe Prep at home on Monday.
Northland Prep won each set in dominating fashion, securing 25-9, 25-5 and 25-11 wins, respectively. Senior Maggie Auza led the way offensively, finishing with 11 kills. She was also a defensive stalwart, leading the team with 12 digs.
The Spartans (10-5, 8-3 Central Region) were set to host No. 11 Scottsdale Prep at home to end the regular season on Tuesday. Teams ranked No. 9 to 24 will participate in the 2A Conference play-in round on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Cross country running
The Flagstaff Eagles took first place in both the boys and girls varsity divisions at the Holbrook Invitational on Friday.
The Eagles (49) and Coconino Panthers (66) took first and second place, respectively, in the girls division. Individually, the Flagstaff-area athletes dominated, with five of the top six finishers coming from local high schools.
Flagstaff junior Mia Hall (18:32) finished first, while Basis Flagstaff sophomore Emily Mullaney (20:18) took second, Flagstaff freshman Kristin Harris (20:24) was third, Flagstaff junior Makennah Mitchell (20:35) finished fifth and Coconino junior Wheaten Smith (20:37) crossed in sixth.
The Eagles boys team scored 39 points to win the event. Coconino (235) took sixth, and Basis Flagstaff and Northland Prep tied for eighth with 257 points each.
Eagles senior Lance Harris (16:34) took first place, while teammate freshman Cole Troxler (17:17) was the next Flagstaff finisher, coming in sixth place overall.
Football rankings
Both Coconino and Flagstaff moved spots in the 4A power rankings.
Despite the Panthers' 28-14 win over 35th-ranked Mingus Union on Friday, Coconino went from No. 6 to 8 in this week's list. Flagstaff's 19-0 loss to Bradshaw Mountain plummeted the Eagles from No. 15 to 21.
The top 16 teams, excluding any that reach the open playoffs, will clinch 4A state tournament berths. Both Flagstaff (4-3, 1-1 Grand Canyon) and Coconino (4-1, 2-1 Grand Canyon) have three games remaining in the regular season.
Coconino will play on the road at Bradshaw Mountain Friday, while Flagstaff is set to visit Prescott.
Grand Canyon Region rankings
7. Prescott
8. Coconino
17. Lee Williams
19. Bradshaw Mountain