LOCAL ROUNDUP: Spartans win penultimate regular-season match

The No. 17 Northland Prep Spartans volleyball team won its second straight match in a sweep Monday with a 3-0 victory over No. 38 North Pointe Prep at home on Monday.

Northland Prep won each set in dominating fashion, securing 25-9, 25-5 and 25-11 wins, respectively. Senior Maggie Auza led the way offensively, finishing with 11 kills. She was also a defensive stalwart, leading the team with 12 digs.

The Spartans (10-5, 8-3 Central Region) were set to host No. 11 Scottsdale Prep at home to end the regular season on Tuesday. Teams ranked No. 9 to 24 will participate in the 2A Conference play-in round on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Cross country running

The Flagstaff Eagles took first place in both the boys and girls varsity divisions at the Holbrook Invitational on Friday.

The Eagles (49) and Coconino Panthers (66) took first and second place, respectively, in the girls division. Individually, the Flagstaff-area athletes dominated, with five of the top six finishers coming from local high schools.