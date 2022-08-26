LOCAL ROUNDUP: Spartans volleyball sweeps region foe to open season at home

The young Northland Prep Academy Spartans volleyball team won its season opener Thursday in dominant fashion, defeating Central Region foe Highland Prep, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18, at home.

Spartans junior setter Brooke Turner recorded 24 assists and her freshman sister libero, Malia Turner, finished with a team-high 18 digs, and Northland Prep won its first season-opening match since the 2018 season. Brooke also contributed eight digs, three kills and assisted on a block, and Malia came away from her first varsity regular-season contest with a team-high three service aces.

The Spartans spoiled the Badgers' season opener, defeating a program that is still green.

Middle Bella Moseng had nine kills for the 2A Conference Spartans, who carry just two seniors on the roster including Moseng. Spartans junior Miranda Greene added eight kills, and Vanessa Faultner and Zillah Wildblood-Crawford tallied five apiece, as Northland Prep hit .225.

Northland Prep is scheduled to play the 3A Holbrook Roadrunners for an away match Monday.

Boys soccer

Yeti 8, Vikings 0

The weather cleared up in Flagstaff just in time Thursday for Basis Flagstaff to open up its season with a dominant win over Williams at Cromer Elementary.

The Yeti will host Grand Canyon on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Recreational activities

Northern Arizona Adaptive Sports Association, a nonprofit organization that facilitates recreational activities for people of all abilities, announced recently that it has changed its name to High Country Adaptive Sports and has undergone a complete rebrand.

The old name was geographically limited to a specific region of Arizona and the original logo was focused solely on winter sports.

Now, the new name has a broader appeal, making it more accessible statewide and the updated logo better encompasses the yearround programs that are offered. In addition, the new branding is easily recognizable and was designed to improve recall -- which should help the organization reach new participants and gain donors from outside the Flagstaff area.

The team at High Country Adaptive Sports is excited about the opportunity to expand its presence.

"When I started teaching adaptive ski lessons in 2011, I didn't understand how big the need in our community was or how impactful adaptive recreation can be. Our dreams of creating yearround opportunities are upon us and I'm so excited about what this rebrand will do for our students and their families," founder Alex Davenport said.