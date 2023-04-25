The Northland Prep Academy Spartans softball team doled out a pair of dominating victories Monday, defeating North Pointe Prep 12-0 and Phoenix Christian 16-0 during a doubleheader in Phoenix.

The 2A Conference Spartans (15-1, 10-0 Central Region) finished the regular season with 15 consecutive wins and as the region champions for the third year in a row.

In the first game, the Spartans ran out to a 9-0 lead in just two innings and cruised the rest of the way. Senior Reannan Butler pitched all five innings on the way to the the mercy-rule win, allowing just one hit and striking out 13 batters. She also went 4 for 4 at the plate with a team-high four RBIs.

Senior Bella Giurlanda also was perfect at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs.

The Spartans needed just five innings again to beat Phoenix Christian as well. Up 6-0 after three innings, Northland Prep scored seven in the top of the fourth to blow the game open.

Sophomore Kianna Butler was dominant in the pitcher's circle, just like her sister. She threw all five innings, striking out 10 batters while allowing just two hits.

Senior Christianna Janisse was the top hitter in the second game, going 4 for 4 at the plate with four RBIs and three runs. Junior Dakota Lakin chipped in a solid performance too, going 4 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs.

The Spartans will begin their stay in the 2A state tournament Saturday at Sinagua Middle School against a team to be determined later in the week.

Baseball

Cougars 10, Spartans 0

Despite a disappointing loss to end the regular season, Northland Prep is moving on to the postseason.

The Spartans fell in five innings at Phoenix Christian Monday. Through five frames, they accumulated just three hits and zero walks. Junior Sawyer Gesten was a bit of a bright spot for the Spartans, going 1 for 2 at the plate with a double.

The Spartans (8-6, 5-3 Central) earned the No. 22 ranking and will play at 11th-ranked Kingman in the Wednesday play-in round.

Track and field

The Coconino and Flagstaff track and field teams competed in the Winslow Invite Friday at Winslow High School. Athletes from both the boys and girls teams from both schools earned first-place medals in various events, with others finishing well.

Coconino girls

200m Raely Palmer - 3rd - 27.69 Presley Bruner - 4th - 28.31

1600m - Addyson Stenman - 7th - 5:48.1

3200m - Shaylynn Billy - 10th - 14:32.5

100m hurdles Wylan Smith - 2nd - 16.79 Wheaten Smith - 3rd - 16.83

300m hurdles Wheaten Smith - 2nd - 49.13 Wylan Smith - 3rd - 49.96

4x100m relay - Wylan Smith, Bruner, Bailey McGraw, Palmer - 3rd - 52.57

4x400m relay - Addyson Palmer, McGraw, Kylee Smith, Wheaten Smith - 2nd - 4:20.86

Shot put - Darkenya Gencarelle - 1st - 33-09

Discus - Darkenya Gencarelle - 3rd - 103-08

High jump - Sara McCabe - T-4th - 4-08

Pole vault Raely Palmer - 1st - 9-03 Wylan Smith - 2nd - 8-03 Emma Newsom - 4th - 7-09



Flagstaff girls

100m Martha Korneliussen - 2nd - 13.81 Payton Bullmore - T-7th - 14.05 Audrey Hutton - T-7th - 14.05

200m - Maya Evans - 1st - 26.09

400m - Maya Evans - 1st - 59.74

800m Makennah Mitchell - 2nd - 2:25.7 Bella Ciminieri - 4th - 2:27.8

1600m Taylor Biggambler - 1st - 5:21.5 Sierra Manygoats - 8th - 5:48.8

3200m Miley McQuivey - 3rd - 13:20.4 Madeline Trilling - 5th - 13:50.8 Austin Benally - 6th - 13:54.8

100m hurdles - Cody Langdon - 4th - 18.04

4x400m relay - Lily Sabol, Georgia Naleski, Biggambler, Maya Evans - 3rd - 4:25.58

Shot put - Rayna Phillips - 9th - 28-01

Discus - Phillips - 9th - 78-05

Javelin Martha Kornieliussen - 7th - 76-10 Addie Peak - 8th - 74-06 Georgia Naleski - 10th - 68-11

High jump Teagan Martin - 1st - 5-00 Rachel Hagerman - 3rd - 4-10

Pole vault Mariella Giovale - 3rd - 8-03 Addie Peak - T-4th - 7-09 Macey Firth - T-4th - 7-09

Long jump - Martha Korneliussen - 1st - 15-05.5

Coconino boys

100m - Bridger French - 3rd - 11.55

200m - Mike Chukwujigha - 4th - 22.74

1600m Nicholas Wolfe - 1st - 4:30.1 Laine Davis - 5th - 4:38.1 Clayton Rhoton - 6th - 4:38.7

3200m - Nicholas Wolfa - 1st - 9:52.6

110m hurdles - Cole Hagaman - 1st - 16.17

4x100m relay - Hagaman, Prayer Young-Blackgoat, French, Chukwujigha - 2nd - 43.86

Discus - Noah Hauer - 4th - 120-00

High jump - Trey Vickers - T-7th - 5-04

Pole vault - Hagaman - 4th - 12-00

Flagstaff boys

100m - Parker Clifford - 1st - 11.21

200m - Parker Clifford - 1st - 22.36

800m Alex Bland - 2nd - 2:00.35 Elijah Talkalai - 3rd - 2:00.71 Shaydon Begay - 4th - 2:00.99 Dash McQuivey - 5th - 2:01.36

300m hurdles - Jack Grahmann - 2nd - 43.28

4x100m relay - Parker Clifford, Amare Menninger, Tyler MaGill, Owen Firth - 1st - 43.74

High jump Tyler Tucker - 1st - 6-01 Michael Nielsen - 5th - 5-06

Pole vault Tyler Tucker - 1st - 13-06 Owen Firth - 2nd - 13-00

Long jump Menninger - 2nd - 20-00.05

