LOCAL ROUNDUP: Spartans softball beats Phoenix Christian via mercy rule

The Northland Prep Spartans won their second consecutive road game via mercy rule on Thursday, defeating Phoenix Christian by a score of 22-1.

The Spartans ran away with the game early, scoring 12 runs in the first inning and six more in the second inning. They won in five innings. The Spartans recorded 15 hits and drew 11 walks.

Northland Prep (2-1, 0-0 Central) will play its fourth of nine consecutive road games to start the season, playing at North Pointe Prep on Tuesday.

Demons 3, Panthers 2

Coconino softball fell in its first game of the regular season, losing at Greenway in Phoenix on Thursday.

Freshman Danica Kern led the way offensively for the Panthers, hitting 1 for 3, drawing a walk, stealing two bases and scoring a run.

The Panthers (0-1, 0-0 Grand Canyon) will play at Seton Catholic Prep on Monday.

Girls tennis

Eagles 7, Cardinals 2

Flagstaff defeated Glendale on the road on Thursday, winning its second consecutive road match.

The Eagles swept the three doubles matches, and got its most dominant singles victories by No. 3 and No. 4 singles in freshman Ilianna Muscarella and junior Harmony Labanok, respectively. Both won 6-0, 6-0 in their individual contests.

The Eagles (2-0, 0-0 Section II) will host Washington on Tuesday.

Spartans 9, Panthers 0

Coconino fell at home to Vista Grande on Thursday.

Senior Ellie Johnston played the closest individual match of the day, falling 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles.

The Panthers (0-3, 0-0 Section II) will host Lake Havasu on Monday.

Boys tennis

Eagles 9, Cardinals 0

Flagstaff earned its second consecutive sweep to start the season on Thursday.

The Eagles lost just two total games in nine matches, with four of the singles players winning by scores of 6-0, 6-0 and all of the doubles squads winning 8-0.

The Eagles (0-2, 0-0 Section II) will play at Washington on Tuesday.

Baseball

Roadrunners 14, Spartans 12

Northland Prep fell in a high-scoring game at Holbrook on Thursday.

The Spartans and Roadrunners both scored at least two runs each in the first five innings of the game.

Sophomore Dylan Mortensen went 1 for 3 at the plate with 2 RBIs, hitting a double and drawing a walk. Sophomore Henry Troutman went 2 for 3 with four runs and stole seven bases.

The Spartans (0-3, 0-0 Central) will play their fourth consecutive road games at North Pointe Prep on Tuesday.

