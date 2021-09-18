LOCAL ROUNDUP: Spartans soccer keeps undefeated streak alive

Northland Preparatory Academy girls soccer scored another win Thursday, defeating 2A power St. Johns 1-0 on the road, winning seven consecutive matches to begin the 2021 season.

Sophomore Mollie Donahoe scored the Spartans’ lone goal in the eighth minute, off an assist from junior Kyra Taylor. Co-coach Michael Blair was impressed with his team’s defensive effort, including the play of defenders Hannah Petrucci, Ellis Troutman, Lizzy Tognacci, Joss Boettcher and Astrid Bell. Junior Milly Gindorf recorded another shutout at goalkeeper.

“This is a really fun group. They are resilient and are proving they can win in many different ways,” Blair said.

The Spartans (7-0) travel to the Chino Cup on Sept. 24 to face both Page and Show Low in a doubleheader.

Volleyball

The Spartans also recorded a volleyball win Thursday, defeating Scottsdale Preparatory Academy 3-1 on the road. Northland Prep won the first set 25-17, lost the second 20-25 and won two consecutive sets 25-17 and 25-12 to win the match.

Senior Maggie Auza leads the Spartans in kills (53) and digs (73), according to MaxPreps.

Northland Prep (3-2) will host Glendale Prep Academy Tuesday in Flagstaff.

