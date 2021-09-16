LOCAL ROUNDUP: Spartans soccer continues winning ways at Holbrook

The Northland Preparatory Academy girls soccer team pushed its record to 6-0 with an 8-0 win on the road at the Holbrook Roadrunners Tuesday.

The Spartans started the game on fire, leading 5-0 at halftime, and put three more goals on the scoreboard to reach the team's highest goal count of the 2021-22 season.

Sophomore Molly Donahoe had a hat trick, and provided offensive pressure against the Holbrook defense. Sophomore Kyra Wilkens controlled the middle, scoring one goal and tallying two assists.

Co-coach Michael Blair was impressed with the team's defense, particularly the effort of senior Astrid Bell and sophomore Joss Boettcher, who allowed few opportunities for the Roadrunners in attacking areas.

“We’re still working on a lot of things and need to be more precise, but overall we’re tracking right where we need to be for this part of the season," Blair said.

“We are starting to find our groove for the season, we have room for improvement but we’re building a new legacy for our team this year," added senior Rylee Reed, who scored a goal and has an assist.

The Spartans will travel to St. Johns for a road game on Thursday.

