LOCAL ROUNDUP: Spartans score 9 in road victory

No. 2 Northland Prep girls soccer (5-1) had its best offensive game of the season Tuesday, defeating No. 7 Round Valley 9-1 on the road.

The Spartans scored two goals in the first eight minutes and ran away with the match to win by the eight-goal mercy rule.

“I think the team was able to build up towards the goal together really well, and I think this has to do with the new formation. While we were up, the movement on and off the ball opened up opportunities where I could shoot and score,” said Spartans sophomore Kyra Wlikens.

Northland Prep will host top-ranked Chino Valley (6-0) on Tuesday. The Cougars are the one in-state team to defeat the Spartans this season, winning 1-0 in a September tournament -- a result that does not affect the power rankings.

“We’re coming together well and just in time for Chino. Some key things clicked today and we really like the momentum we have going into next week,” Spartans co-head coach Michael Blair said.

Volleyball

Volunteers 3, Panthers 1

No. 29 Coconino (3-8, 3-4 Grand Canyon Region) fell on the road Wednesday at No. 21 Lee Williams (8-5, 6-2 Grand Canyon).