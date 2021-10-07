 Skip to main content
LOCAL ROUNDUP: Spartans score 9 in road victory
LOCAL ROUNDUP

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Spartans score 9 in road victory

No. 2 Northland Prep girls soccer (5-1) had its best offensive game of the season Tuesday, defeating No. 7 Round Valley 9-1 on the road.

The Spartans scored two goals in the first eight minutes and ran away with the match to win by the eight-goal mercy rule.

“I think the team was able to build up towards the goal together really well, and I think this has to do with the new formation. While we were up, the movement on and off the ball opened up opportunities where I could shoot and score,” said Spartans sophomore Kyra Wlikens.

Northland Prep will host top-ranked Chino Valley (6-0) on Tuesday. The Cougars are the one in-state team to defeat the Spartans this season, winning 1-0 in a September tournament -- a result that does not affect the power rankings.

“We’re coming together well and just in time for Chino. Some key things clicked today and we really like the momentum we have going into next week,” Spartans co-head coach Michael Blair said.

Volleyball

Volunteers 3, Panthers 1

No. 29 Coconino (3-8, 3-4 Grand Canyon Region) fell on the road Wednesday at No. 21 Lee Williams (8-5, 6-2 Grand Canyon).

The 4A Conference Panthers, losers of five of their last six regular-season matches, fell 2-0 after two close sets at 25-23, 25-20. They took a 32-30 victory in the third to cut the overall lead get on the board, but fell 25-22 in the final set to close out the match.

Coconino will travel to No. 25 Prescott (6-7, 3-5 Grand Canyon) on Monday.

Eagles 3, Marauders 0

The No. 8 4A Eagles (8-1, 5-2 Grand Canyon) pushed their regular-season win streak to four matches Wednesday, defeating Mingus Union at home.

The Eagles and the Marauders battled in the first set, with the host winning 31-29. But Flagstaff won the next two, 25-12, 25-9, to complete the sweep -- its fourth total of the regular season.

Flagstaff will travel to No. 32 Mohave (6-6, 1-5 Grand Canyon) on Tuesday. The Eagles defeated the Thunderbirds 3-0 at home on Sept. 9.

Wildcats 3, Yeti 0

The No. 17 1A Yeti (4-6, 4-5 Central) lost at home to Joseph City on Tuesday.

The Yeti will travel to No. 18 Ash Fork (3-5, 2-5 Central) on Friday.

