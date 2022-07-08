LOCAL ROUNDUP: Spartans girls soccer to host annual camp

The Northland Prep Academy girls soccer team is set to host its annual youth camp July 25-28 at Sinagua Middle School.

The Spartans, who have won four of the last five 2A Conference state championships, are putting on the camp to grow the soccer community in Flagstaff -- both girls and boys are welcome -- with drills each morning, and gain some long-term fans of their program for the future. On Friday, July 29, the current players will scrimmage against Spartans alumni, as well.

Co-coaches Keith Hovis and Michael Blair are there to regulate, but the onus is on the players to coach and run the camp. For many of the Spartans, it is a fun experience that breaks up a long summer of training ahead of the fall season.

“We like to teach younger kids soccer,” said incoming senior Hannah Petrucci, a presumed captain for next season. "It’s a lot of our passions, as a lot of us play for club and high school and want to teach the game, too, but it’s a great team and we like to show younger kids what that’s like."

She remembers years past, floating around to different stations and drills to interact with the young kids and simply enjoy time with her teammates.

In a way, being in charge of the camp is a main building block for the team’s chemistry in the fall.

“This is one of our big moments as a team together. In the summer not everyone can make it to every single workout, but this is the time that pretty much everyone is around to bond together,” Petrucci said.

It also allows the Spartans to understand the sport at a different level.

“We find out our different strengths during this camp and seeing what others might be better at,” Petrucci said. "We work with another player in making the stations or drills, so you might see who has strengths or weaknesses of some kind, and then a lot of time that will translate over to the games in the season."

For more information on the Spartans or to register for the team’s soccer camp, visit NPASoccer.com.

Little League

CLL 9, WFLL 1

The Continental Little League 9-11 All-Stars moved on to the championship round of the District I tournament with a win over crosstown rival West Flagstaff Little League Wednesday in St. Johns.

CLL took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and were ahead the rest of the way. WFLL scored its lone run in the bottom of the third, but CLL's six-run fifth put the contest away.

Austin Clouse led the way for CLL, going 2 for 3 from the plate with a pair of runs and an RBI. He also pitched four of the six innings, giving up just one run while striking out seven batters.

CLL awaits its opponent in the championship game of the double-elimination bracket. WFLL was set to play a Thursday game against Silver Creek, with the winner advancing to the championship game, where it will have to win twice in a row against CLL to claim the title and advance to the state tournament.