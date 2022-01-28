LOCAL ROUNDUP: Spartans girls hoops win second straight

The No. 33 Northland Prep Academy girls basketball team won its second consecutive game Thursday, defeating No. 34 Desert Heights Prep Academy, 29-17, at home.

The 2A Conference Spartans (3-10, 3-4 Central) went on a 17-0 run in the third quarter to put the game away and pick up another region win.

The Spartans will visit No. 25 Glendale Prep on Saturday. The Griffins defeated Northland Prep, 26-19, on Jan. 8.

Panthers 49, Titans 36

No. 16 Coconino defeated No. 28 Thunderbird in Phoenix on Thursday, picking up a win in its final non-region game of the regular season.

The 4A Conference Panthers (8-5, 6-2 Grand Canyon) hold a solid grip on the second spot in the Grand Canyon Region, and won two consecutive games with the victory.

The Panthers were set to host No. 18 Bradshaw Mountain on Friday night. Coconino defeated the Bears, 51-49, in Prescott Valley on Jan. 8.

Eagles 68, Bears 35

No. 5 Flagstaff kept its undefeated region streak alive with a road win over No. 18 Bradshaw Mountain on Thursday.

The 4A Eagles (12-1, 8-0 Grand Canyon) were led by senior Gracelyn Nez's game-high 18 points in the win.

Flagstaff was set to host No. 15 Lee Williams on Friday night. The Eagles defeated the Volunteers, 68-36, on Jan. 11.

Boys basketball

Spartans 51, Coyotes 34

No. 27 Northland Prep won its fifth consecutive region contest on Thursday, defeating No. 39 Desert Heights Prep at home.

The 2A Spartans (8-5, 6-1 Central) were led offensively by senior Malakai Hanson's game-high 19 points. He also accumulated seven rebounds, seven assists and seven steals. Freshman Colten Andersen had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

