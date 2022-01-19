 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
LOCAL ROUNDUP

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Spartans boys basketball wins second straight game

  • 0
npa.jpg

No. 33 Northland Preparatory Academy boys basketball won its second consecutive game Monday, defeating No. 37 Sedona Red Rock 64-43 on the road.

The Spartans (5-5, 3-1 Central) were led offensively by senior Malakai Hanson's 28 points. He hit six 3-pointers, shooting 50% from behind the arc. Freshman Colten Anderson also put up an impressive stat line (15 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists) in the victory.

Northland Prep will host city rival Basis Flagstaff on Thursday.

Girls basketball

Scorpions 70, Spartans 34

No. 37 Northland Prep lost a road game to No. 5 Sedona Red Rock, the defending 2A Conference runner-up, on Monday.

The Spartans (1-9, 1-3 Central) were behind from the start, but actually outscored the Scorpions 12-10 in the final quarter to give Northland Prep some confidence moving forward.

The Spartans will host Scottsdale Prep on Friday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These rare photos show Tom Brady from his baseball days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)