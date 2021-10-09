LOCAL ROUNDUP: Spartans back in win column with sweep over Coyotes

No. 11 Northland Prep Spartans volleyball (7-3, 5-1 Central Region) swept No. 15 Desert Heights Prep (8-3, 4-2 Central) 3-0 on Thursday at home, getting back in the win column after their five-match win streak was snapped Saturday versus Kingman Academy.
The 2A Conference Spartans won each set with relative ease Thursday, winning each 25-18, 25-19 and 25-20. Senior Maggie Auza led the way offensively with 17 kills, and teammates Bella Moseng and Miranda Greene each added eight. Moseng, a junior, served effectively, totaling 10 aces in the match.
Greene recorded 21 digs for the Spartans, with Auza tallying 15.
Northland Prep will host 40th-ranked North Pointe Prep on Tuesday for another region match.
Coyotes 3, Yeti 0
The No. 18 Basis Flagstaff Yeti (4-7, 4-7 Central) fell 3-0 on the road at No. 17 Ash Fork (4-5, 3-5 Central) Friday.
The 1A Yeti were competitive in the first set, 25-18, and fell 25-14, 25-19 in the second and third.
Basis Flagstaff will host No. 1 Mogollon (9-0, 7-0 Central) on Tuesday.
Boy's soccer
Yeti 10, Vikings 0
The No. 8 Basis Flagstaff Yeti (4-0, 4-0 North) played their most complete game of the season Thursday, defeating No. 28 Williams (0-8, 0-4 North) 10-0 on the road.
The 10 goals are Basis Flagstaff's most of the 2021 fall season, and the Yeti completed their first shutout as well.
The Yeti have a long break before their next match, an Oct. 20 road contest at No. 26 Ash Fork.
NPA Spartans 6, Ash Fork Spartans 1
No. 17 Northland Prep (4-3, 3-2 North) defeated the No. 26 Ash Fork Spartans (1-6, 0-3 North) 6-1 at home Friday.
The win pushed the Spartans' record over .500 for the first time since a road victory at Williams on Sept. 28.
The Spartans will travel to No. 1 Chino Valley (4-0-1, 1-0 Central) on Tuesday.