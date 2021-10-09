LOCAL ROUNDUP: Spartans back in win column with sweep over Coyotes

No. 11 Northland Prep Spartans volleyball (7-3, 5-1 Central Region) swept No. 15 Desert Heights Prep (8-3, 4-2 Central) 3-0 on Thursday at home, getting back in the win column after their five-match win streak was snapped Saturday versus Kingman Academy.

The 2A Conference Spartans won each set with relative ease Thursday, winning each 25-18, 25-19 and 25-20. Senior Maggie Auza led the way offensively with 17 kills, and teammates Bella Moseng and Miranda Greene each added eight. Moseng, a junior, served effectively, totaling 10 aces in the match.

Greene recorded 21 digs for the Spartans, with Auza tallying 15.

Northland Prep will host 40th-ranked North Pointe Prep on Tuesday for another region match.

Coyotes 3, Yeti 0

The No. 18 Basis Flagstaff Yeti (4-7, 4-7 Central) fell 3-0 on the road at No. 17 Ash Fork (4-5, 3-5 Central) Friday.

The 1A Yeti were competitive in the first set, 25-18, and fell 25-14, 25-19 in the second and third.

Basis Flagstaff will host No. 1 Mogollon (9-0, 7-0 Central) on Tuesday.

