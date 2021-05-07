Local Roundup: Softball and baseball brackets announced

The AIA released brackets for the 4A Conference baseball and softball brackets Thursday. The 16-team state championship tournaments will begin on Saturday with the top-seeded ballclubs hosting first-round games.

Baseball

Coconino

No. 14-seeded Coconino (10-7, 6-6 Grand Canyon Region) visits No. 3 Poston Butte (18-2, 10-0 Black Canyon Region) on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Panthers enter the playoffs riding a three-game win streak following back-to-back victories over Mohave on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Coconino senior Trevor Sevier leads the Panthers in hits with 23 and RBIs at 14.

The Broncos are led by senior Colten Vercoe, who boasts a .516 batting average and has 33 RBIs in 2021. Poston Butte defeated Tempe, 15-0, on Wednesday to end the regular season.

Flagstaff

No. 5 Flagstaff (18-1, 12-0 Grand Canyon) hosts 12th-seeded St. Mary's (14-4, 7-3 Skyline) at 1 p.m.

Flagstaff enters the playoffs boasting a six-game win streak, having dispatched Bradshaw Mountain, 4-1, in its final game of the regular season.