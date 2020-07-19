Local Roundup: Scrappers go 5-3 during softball action in Utah

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Flagstaff Scrappers 14-and-under softball team went 5-3 at the West Coast National Championship tournament in Utah. The Scrappers finished in the final eight after being eliminated Saturday morning in a 13-10 nail-biting loss to Foothills (California).

Saturday's game was knotted up at 6-all in the top of the sixth inning before Foothills took a 1-run lead. The Scrappers recorded 11 hits in the Saturday loss, which capped off a solid week for the club.

Reannan Butler was in the circle for the Scrappers their final game of the tourney, and she allowed five runs on six hits over 4 2/3 innings pitched. Gianna Baca threw 1 1/3 innings of relief. Bella Giurlanda, Destiny Villas and KodyLynn Watson had two hits apiece to lead the Scrappers' efforts at the plate.

On Friday, the Scrappers went a perfect 3-0 behind three wins decided by two or fewer runs. The Scrappers took an 11-10 win over the Utah Freakz behind a 12-hit outing as a team, led by a 4-for-4 day from Alyssa Fockler.