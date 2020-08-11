Local Roundup: Scrappers Fastpitch softball finishes 2nd at Prescott Valley tourney

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a solid showing in Saturday's pool play, the Scrappers Fastpitch 14U softball team took second at a tournament down in Prescott Valley on Sunday.

The Scrappers went 1-1 on the final day, winning by nine runs and then losing by eight in the final ballgame of the day.

The Scrappers opened with a 9-0 victory over the AZ Red Hawks. They were led by a six-run fourth inning during which Gianna Baca, Izzy Pozar, KodyLynn Watson, Bella Giurlanda and Reannan Butler all recorded RBIs.

Butler started in the circle for the Scrappers, going four innings and allowing just two hits and no runs. She added in three strikeouts and kept and issued no walks.

As a team the Scrappers recorded 13 hits, with Baca and Butler leading the way at three each. Out in the field the Scrappers played clean with zero errors.

The Scrappers' 8-0 loss to the AZ Hotshots was a bit tougher. The Scrappers struggled to get the bats going while the Hotshots recorded 15 hits off Baca.

The Hotshots played a clean game in the win with zero errors and kept the Scrappers from getting any offense going.

The Scrappers 14U and the club squad's 12U team will play in St. George, Utah ,for the American Fastpitch Association Nationals Aug. 27.

Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.

