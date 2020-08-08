Local Roundup: Scrappers Fastpitch club softball goes 3-0 in Day 1 of Keep Swinging tourney in Prescott Valley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Scrappers Fastpitch 14U club softball team went a perfect 3-0 on the first day of the Keep Swinging Tournament in Prescott Valley. The Flagstaff-based squad advances to the win-or-go-home round Sunday after a strong showing Saturday.

The Scrappers opened the day with a rout over the AZ RedHawks 16U, 13-1. The Scrappers broke open an 8-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

The second game of the day saw the Scrappers beat the Phoenix Heat 6-1 behind four runs in the third inning as Izzy Pozar and Bella Giurlanda each had RBIs in the frame.

Gianna Baca pitched against the Heat, surrendering one run on three hits over four innings. She struck out five and walked one. Baca added to her cause with a 2-for-3 day at the plate as she paced the way in hits for the Scrappers.

The Scrappers took a 5-1 win over the Sidewinders behind Reannan Butler's strong pitching performance. Butler shut out the Sidewinders when she was in the circle and allowed one hit and walked none.

Giurlanda went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the Scrappers in hits in the team's final game of the day.

The Scrappers go into Sunday as the No. 2 seed and face the winner of the Roadrunners and the Red Hawks. First pitch is set for 12:30 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley.

Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.

