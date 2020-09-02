Local Roundup: Scrappers Fastpitch 14U, 12U wrap up seasons in Utah

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This past weekend, the Scrappers Fastpitch 12U and 14U club softball teams participated in the western nationals AFA tournament in St. George, Utah.

Meanwhile, the newest addition to the club team, its 10U squad, played in Prescott Valley. The AFA Nationals was the final tournament for the 14U and 12U teams as they prepare to take a break and begin their 2021 plans.

The Scrappers 14U played well in pool play both Thursday and Friday, taking the No. 2 seed with a 2-0-1 record, having tied the Corona Angels and defeating the Suncats from southern California and Valor from northern California to reach the championship gold bracket.

In bracket play, the Scrappers took an early 3-0 lead but failed to hold on, losing 6-4. Moving into the elimination bracket, they took on Nation Softball in an intense battle that saw the Scrappers win 8-3 to set up another great game between the Scrappers and USA Athletics. The Scrappers held a 3-0 lead into the fourth, but eventually lost 6-3, ending their run at the national title.

The 12U team made the journey out of state for the first time. This was the first national tournament in which this group had competed.