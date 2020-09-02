Local Roundup: Scrappers Fastpitch 14U, 12U wrap up seasons in Utah

This past weekend, the Scrappers Fastpitch 12U and 14U club softball teams participated in the western nationals AFA tournament in St. George, Utah.
Meanwhile, the newest addition to the club team, its 10U squad, played in Prescott Valley. The AFA Nationals was the final tournament for the 14U and 12U teams as they prepare to take a break and begin their 2021 plans.
The Scrappers 14U played well in pool play both Thursday and Friday, taking the No. 2 seed with a 2-0-1 record, having tied the Corona Angels and defeating the Suncats from southern California and Valor from northern California to reach the championship gold bracket.
In bracket play, the Scrappers took an early 3-0 lead but failed to hold on, losing 6-4. Moving into the elimination bracket, they took on Nation Softball in an intense battle that saw the Scrappers win 8-3 to set up another great game between the Scrappers and USA Athletics. The Scrappers held a 3-0 lead into the fourth, but eventually lost 6-3, ending their run at the national title.
The 12U team made the journey out of state for the first time. This was the first national tournament in which this group had competed.
They didn’t pick up a win after jumping out to early leads in both games on Thursday against Softball 101 of Nevada and the Ohana Tigers from southern California. On Friday, the team lost a close game to the Utah Magic.
Entering bracket play, the 12U Scrappers looked to make a run; unfortunately, they lost two very competitive games against two southern California teams, the Fury and SoCal Choppers. This ended the tournament.
The 10U Scrappers, which is the newest team in the organization, played its third tournament and competed extremely well. The 10U team took the shorter journey to Prescott Valley and completed pool play with the No. 2 seed in the silver bracket.
The Scrappers 10U picked up their first wins as a team and took second place in the silver bracket.
It looked as though the team would get the championship, but Mother Nature reared her head and the game was called with a 2-2 score. Tournament rules awarded the win to the higher seed, meaning the Scrappers' opponent was given the victory.
Scrappers coach Joe Pozar contributed to this roundup.
