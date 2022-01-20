LOCAL ROUNDUP: Prescott surges in second half, beats Coconino girls soccer team at Cromer Stadium, 6-0

The 18th-ranked Coconino Panthers girls soccer team held on for a half but could not overcome a late surge by the No. 2 Prescott Badgers, falling 6-0 at home on Thursday evening.

The Panthers (3-5, 0-3 Grand Canyon) came out as the aggressors in the first bit of play between the Grand Canyon Region teams. In the second minute of play, a Coconino corner went just wide of the net. And in the sixth minute, junior Wheaten Smith received a long pass and got a shot on goal. Prescott made the save, however, and took control from there.

The Badgers opened the scoring in the 14th minute. Senior Kari Kasun got on the end of a through ball up the middle. She took one touch and struck the ball into the upper right corner of the net.

From there, the Badgers, one of the best in the 4A Conference so far this season, controlled the ball the rest of the half. Their midfielders kept possession, making precise passes and pressuring the Panthers in the defensive end.

In the 21st minute, the Badgers, who improved to 9-0-1 with the win, got a head on a long throw in. But the shot went just over the crossbar. It was just one of several chances the Badgers had to increase their lead, but Panthers senior goalkeeper Alondra Carbajal-Pettry made four saves in the final 10 minutes of the half to keep the deficit at just 1-0 at the break.

To start the second half, Coconino had a run up the right side of the pitch. Freshman Wylan Smith nearly got a shot on goal, but the ball rolled just a bit too far.

Then, Prescott started pouring it on the Panthers.

The Badgers drew a foul just outside Coconino's box, and senior Nicole Raiss struck the ball perfectly into the left corner to put Prescott up 2-0 in the 42nd minute.

Coconino had one chance to cut the deficit in the 49th minute when senior Evelyn Marella struck a free kick from about 35 yards out. It would prove to be Coconino's final scoring opportunity of the match. After the two teams traded possession and chances for 10 minutes, Marella had another free kick opportunity, but her cross went just beyond a teammate, who was out of reach to put a shot on goal.

Prescott sophomore Kennedy Carr scored by getting a foot on the end of a cross, and two minutes later Kasun scored her second of the night in the 64th minute to take a 4-0 lead.

The Badgers, playing physical defense the whole way and controlling possession to the end, poured in two more goals to remain undefeated.

Coconino will visit Bradshaw Mountain in a region matchup on Tuesday.

Boys soccer

Volunteers 1, Panthers 0

Coconino could not notch its first win of the season, falling in a close game to No. 19 Lee Williams on Wednesday.

The No. 46 Panthers (0-7, 0-1 Grand Canyon) fell in their first region game of the season, but will have five more chances to pick up a victory, starting Friday at Prescott.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0