LOCAL ROUNDUP: Pickleball tournament coming to Flagstaff

One of the first-ever major pickleball tournaments to take place in Flagstaff is just under a week away.

On Thursday and Friday, there will be a tourney at Northern Arizona University’s tennis courts at the Aquatic and Tennis Complex.

CJ Hoyt, the organizer of the event and a local pickleball instructor, said the tournament will be special because it’s not a one-and-done day, as players who enter get to play multiple matches on both days.

A winner will be crowned Saturday.

Hoyt said around 150 players have already entered the tournament, and he encourages locals to come watch.

The tournament will begin around 8 a.m. and finish around 3 p.m. both days. Players can enter online at pickleballtournaments.com. Entry is free for spectators.

NFHS makes NIL statement

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) put out a statement on Wednesday, supporting the use of high school athletes' ability to utilize their names, images and likenesses (NIL). Karissa Niehoff, the chief executive officer of the NFHS, said that she hopes student-athletes will use their power in a way that promote amateurism and prevent the "breakdown of amateur sports."

"With regard to NIL, we realize that high school students can be tremendous entrepreneurs -- they already are in a number of capacities. Students have the ability to be recognized for their athletic prowess and that can be a nice opportunity for a young person," said Niehoff.

"However, the NFHS and its member associations believe high school student-athletes should not be able to benefit as professionals from something they do not own -- that is their high school uniform. The NFHS and its member state associations would not support a situation that would involve a member school and a student-athlete entering into a professional contract while representing that member school."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0