LOCAL ROUNDUP

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Panthers wrestling sweeps Wednesday home meet

Coconino wrestling dominated its home meet Wednesday against Division III competition, toppling Coolidge, Snowflake and Poston Butte as seven of its athletes went 3-0.

Konnor Kendrick, wrestling at 150 pounds, sparked a run of five straight pins for Coconino against Poston Butte, helping his team earn the 47-27 victory. During the surge, Panthers 165-pounder Cooper French provided a pin in just 48 seconds.

Coconino Wrestling

Coconino Panthers 165-pounder Cooper French gains position on his Poston Butte opponent Wednesday afternoon during a meet at Coconino High School.

Both finished the day at 3-0.

Coconino produced three sub-minute pins in its 72-12 rout of Coolidge, with all individual wins occurring by fall.

Snowflake forfeited seven weight classes as Coconino went on to win 66-18.

"We weighed in 33 wrestlers and everyone got at least a match," Panthers coach Mike Schmieder said on the team's Facebook page. "Fun night and thanks to those that came out and supported us. We appreciate it."

Coconino Wrestling

Coconino's Bridger French lifts his Poston Butte opponent Wednesday afternoon during a home match.

Devin Williams, Coconino's 138-pounder, outlasted Mitch Parrish of Poston Butte for a 7-2 decision in his favor to make sure he went 3-0 in the meet, and teammate Nolan Wilson collected a 10-2 major decision against Poston Butte on the way to going 3-0.

Bridger French, on the mats at 157 pounds, 175-pounder Reed Merrell and 126-pounder Jesse Granger all finished at 3-0 as well.

Coconino (6-0) will visit Mesa to for a meet at Skyline High School on Friday and Saturday.

Coconino Wrestling

Coconino’s Reed Merrell, wrestling at 175 pounds, works to pin his opponent from Poston Butte Wednesday during a meet at Coconino High School.

Girls soccer

Panthers 4, Matadors 1

Coconino earned its first win of the season Wednesday, defeating Shadow Mountain in Phoenix.

The Panthers (1-1) turned around their fortunes from a 4-1 home loss two days prior against Estrella Foothills.

Coconino will visit Moon Valley on Monday.

Youth basketball

Unlocked Potential, led by former Sinagua High School girls basketball star Kiki Locket, is set to begin its youth basketball league near the end of January.

Levels range from grade school to high school players who are not playing on their school teams.

For more information or to sign up, visit unlockedpotential.net.

