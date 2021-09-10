LOCAL ROUNDUP: Panthers win first game in volleyball home opener

Following the break, the Panthers went down 4-1, but a run of serves from junior Eiley Palmer knotted up the set. At one point, Coconino took a 15-10 lead, but the Badgers battled back and the teams traded points until they tied at 19-19. At that moment, Coconino played a solid stretch of six points to go up 24-20. The Badgers won two straight points, but a block by junior Brinna Bedlion gave the Panthers a 25-22 victory and a 2-0 match lead.

The late points won in the second set were Coconino’s best attacking plays of the match thus far.

“I would just say the setters and hitters have been really working on their connection. And so we still have a lot of work to do, but we just worked on being consistent, and they knew when to swing hard and when to pull off and make good choices,” Wallace said.

The Badgers would not go away. Again, Prescott and Coconino traded leads until a 23-23 tie in the third stanza. Prescott won two points from a pair of nice defensive stops, and stole a 25-23 victory to stay alive.

In the huddle, Wallace told her players they could win the fourth game and avoid a 15-point tiebreaker if they just executed their own game plan.