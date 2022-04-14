LOCAL ROUNDUP: Panthers softball wins two, Tso pitches second no-hitter

No. 4 Coconino swept a home doubleheader against 33rd-ranked Mohave on Wednesday, as freshman pitcher Kaitlyn Tso followed up a Tuesday perfect game with a no-hitter.

In the first game, an 18-0 victory, Tso struck out 11 batters while walking just two in a shutout.

Six different Coconino batters had at least two RBIs in the game. Junior KodyLynn Watson and sophomore Alyssa Fockler each hit home runs.

The 4A Conference Panthers (11-2, 8-1 Grand Canyon Region) won the nightcap, 25-4, via mercy rule.

Sophomore Hannah Thornsley pitched all five innings, and the Panthers got great run support behind her.

Freshman Destiny Villas went 3 for 4 from the plate, hitting two doubles and a grand slam. She finished with nine RBIs. Freshman Danica Kern went 1 for 1 while drawing three walks and scoring four runs.

The Panthers were set for their fourth game in three days, hosting the No. 28 Lee Williams Volunteers for a Thursday region ballgame.

Beach Volleyball

Eagles 5, Demons 0

Second-ranked Division II Flagstaff finished its perfect regular season with a sweep victory over Dysart on the road Wednesday.

Flagstaff (12-0, 4-0 Section Four) won each individual match in straight sets. Seven of the 10 sets were won without allowing double-digit points to the Demons in the section contest.

The Eagles will host 15th-seeded Mohave in the first round of the state tournament on Monday at Flagstaff Athletic Center-East for a 3 p.m. match.

Panthers 3, Knights 2

Coconino got a much-needed upset victory over No. 9 Gilbert Christian at home on Wednesday, securing a postseason spot with the win in its season finale.

After splitting the fives through twos matches, 2-2, junior Hope Williamson and senior Elyce Palmer won 21-14, 21-16 at No. 1 to secure the victory.

The 12th-seeded Panthers (8-5, 3-1 Section Four) will visit No. 5 Mesquite in the first round of the D-II state tourney on Monday.

Boys tennis

Eagles 9, Marauders 0

No. 7 Flagstaff won its sixth consecutive match and held on to their lead in the Section Two standings Wednesday with a sweep win over No. 34 Mingus Union on the road.

The Eagles won all six singles matches in straight sets, with none of the six players giving up more than three games in any set.

Flagstaff (10-1, 5-0 Section Two) was set for Thursday section road match at No. 30 Bradshaw Mountain.

Yeti 9, Bulldogs 0

Unranked Basis Flagstaff completed a sweep victory over unranked Kingman in a home match on Wednesday.

The 9-0 victory was the team's first sweep of the season.

Basis Flagstaff (3-3, 2-3 Section Six) was set to conclude the regular season with a Thursday home match against unranked Page.

Girls tennis

Yeti 8, Bulldogs 1

No. 8 Basis Flagstaff kept its undefeated streak alive Wednesday with a home victory over No. 34 Kingman.

The Yeti swept each of the doubles matches with ease, and fell in just one singles match.

The Yeti (8-0, 7-0 Section Six) were set to host unranked Page for a Thursday match. Basis Flagstaff won, 6-3, in the teams' last meeting on March 29.

Rugby

Flagstaff-area athletes win state title

Carter McKay, Quinton Russo and Nano Birdno, all Flagstaff-area rugby players, were part of the U16 Phoenix Firebirds team that won the 16U state championship in early April with a 19-17 victory over Red Mountain in Phoenix.

The three players compete with the Firebirds because there were not enough players for a 16U Flagstaff squad. They train with the NAZ Rugby CobraFists Youth Team away from competition.

