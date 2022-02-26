LOCAL ROUNDUP: Panthers softball falls in doubleheader

The Coconino Panthers softball team fell in a pair of tournament games Friday in the Sunrise Mountain Softball Tournament in Peoria.

The Panthers fell, 4-1, to Shadow Mountain and 10-3 to Desert Edge.

In the first game of the day, sophomore Alyssa Fockler went 2 for 3 at the plate, and senior Marissa Rodriguez had the team's lone RBI. Junior Victoria Lessley went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI against Desert Edge.

Coconino will visit Greenway on Thursday to open its regular season.

Baseball

Jaguars 9, Eagles 1

Mustangs 8, Eagles 2

Flagstaff lost a pair of games Friday in tournament play at West Point High School in Avondale.

The Eagles took an early 1-0 lead in the first game against Boulder Creek. But, the Jaguars scored nine combined runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to take control.

Sunrise Mountain scored at least one run in six of the seven innings against Flagstaff in the second game.

Flagstaff is scheduled host Tempe on Tuesday.

