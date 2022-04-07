LOCAL ROUNDUP: Panthers softball beats Mesquite via mercy rule

The No. 3 4A Conference Coconino softball team needed just five innings to defeat No. 22 4A Mesquite, 13-1, on Wednesday at Coconino High School.

The Panthers (8-1, 5-0 Grand Canyon Region) scored five runs in the first inning. Junior KodyLynn Watson led the way offensively, going 3 for 3 with three RBIs, two runs and two stolen bases for the Panthers, who won their eight straight game to remain undefeated at home with a 5-0 mark.

Freshman Danica Kern also went 3 for 3 leading off, scoring three runs.

Freshman pitcher Kaitlyn Tso continued her dominant streak, giving up just one hit in five innings and striking out 13 batters.

The Panthers, looking to complete a regular-season sweep of a third Grand Canyon Region ballclub, were set to visit seventh-ranked Mingus Union for a Thursday game in Cottonwood.

Baseball

Wildcats 19, Spartans 0

No. 32 Northland Prep fell Wednesday on the road to No. 6 Joseph City in five innings.

The 2A Spartans (2-8, 1-3 Central) had a player reach on an error, just avoiding allowing the 1A Wildcats, who were ranked sixth as of press time, to record a perfect game. Meanwhile, Northland Prep committed eight total errors in the loss.

The Spartans were set for a Thursday game, playing host to No. 31 North Pointe Prep on Thursday for a Central Region ballgame.

Soccer

Four Flagstaff Eagles girls soccer players earned 4A All-Conference recognition for their play in the winter season, as announced Tuesday.

Forward Ciara Garcia and midfielder Karina Fuhrmann were named to the All-Conference First Team, while defenders Hailey Schlenker and Lauren West landed on the second team.

The Eagles went 14-1, including a 13-0 regular season, and reached the quarterfinals of the 4A state tournament before falling 1-0 to eventual champion Salpointe Catholic.

Basketball

Flagstaff girls

Eagles senior Gracelyn Nez was named to the 4A All-Conference First Team for her play in the winter basketball season.

The Eagles went 19-3 and reached the 4A Conference title game in February.

Northland Prep boys

Spartans senior Malakai Hanson earned 2A All-Conference Honorable Mention. The Spartans finished 11-7 at No. 29 and did not reach the play-in round, but won three of their final four games. Hanson averaged 19 points and 3.8 assists per game in his senior campaign.

