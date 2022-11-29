LOCAL ROUNDUP: Panthers soccer wins home opener

Coconino boys soccer opened its season strong, earning a 4-0 win over Shadow Mountain on Tuesday at Cromer Stadium.

Sophomore pair Santiago Aguero and Mariano Rivera each scored two goals, as the Panthers (1-0) matched their win total from last season. It also reversed the 4-0 loss the Panthers suffered to the same Matadors last season.

“Only winning one game last year, then winning our first one today, it’s huge,” Panthers coach Erik Carrillo said. "It proves to the boys that they have the talent and can compete with any team out there. It’s a boost of confidence and momentum for the season."

The Panthers and Matadors both struggled a bit to open the contest, as there were some obvious early-match mistakes. However, Coconino got the scoring started in the 14th minute.

Coconino drew a foul just outside Shadow Mountain’s box. The ensuing free kick was put on goal and was saved. But the rebound trickled out to Rivera, who poked it in for the opening goal.

“For them, it was momentum and confidence. After scoring just a few goals all season last year, getting one in the first half proved a lot to the kids,” Carrillo said.

Coconino started to dominate in the second half. Aguero dribbled around the goalkeeper in the 45th minute and scored on an empty net. He added one more goal, as did Rivera, and the Panthers proved some of their offensive prowess.

“There were nervous jitters in the first half. But then also we finally started playing our game in the second,” Carrillo said. “We moved the ball and played how we wanted to. It all worked out and we scored.”

Coconino’s defense and goalkeeping were also excellent, especially in the second half. Goalkeeper Alejandro Escandon recorded four saves in the second half, and the back line of defenders -- Romario Herrera, Liam Thayer and Jesus Tabares -- limited the chances in their box.

“The shifting and covering was excellent today. We’ve just got to keep that up,” Carrillo said.

The Panthers (1-0) will visit Estrella Foothills on Monday.

Girls basketball

Panthers 58, Demons 19

Coconino avenged last season's 4A Conference play-in loss with a dominant victory over Greenway on Monday in Phoenix.

The Panthers have just two returners from last year's team, having graduated several of their past starters. Still, the new group started quickly, scoring 35 points in the first half to take a major lead. From there, they closed out the game, leading by double-digits the rest of the way.

Kaelin Lee led Coconino with 10 points, while Madisyn Paddock added nine and Lorelei Tessmer chipped in eight.

The Panthers (1-0) will play their home opener against 5A Apollo on Monday.

Girls soccer

Spartans earn All-Conference awards

Northland Prep Academy girls soccer, which played an undefeated fall season and won its fifth championship in six seasons, had several players earn honors from the conference for their play this season.

Senior Hannah Petrucci earned Conference Player of the Year. She scored twice in Northland Prep's championship match. Teammate Nadia Shultz earned the Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Co-coaches Keith Hovis and Michael Blair were named the coaches of the year.

Northland Prep's Shultz, Kyra Wilkens, Petrucci, Milly Gindorf and Mollie Donahoe were named to the All-Conference First Team. Joss Boettcher, Kyra Taylor, Campbell Blair and Bethany Blair garnered All-Conference Second Team nods.