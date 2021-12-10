LOCAL ROUNDUP: Panthers soccer shut out at home

The Coconino Panthers boys soccer team defended better than it did against Greenway two days prior, but could not find goal as it fell 3-0 at home to Saguaro on Wednesday.

The Sabercats and Panthers battled to a 0-0 halftime score, but Saguaro jumped to a major lead and closed it out in the second half.

The Panthers (0-3, 0-0 Grand Canyon) will visit Shadow Mountain on Friday before playing another road match against Barry Goldwater on Monday.

Eagles 1, Sentinels 1

Flagstaff began its boys soccer season Wednesday, tying Seton Catholic in Chandler.

The Eagles will host Marcos de Niza for their home opener. The Padres are 1-0 following a 6-1 win over Vista Grande to start the season.

Girls basketball

Scorpions 64, Panthers 40

Coconino fell in the initial game of the Pepsi Holiday Tournament at Flagstaff High School, losing to a solid Sedona Red Rocks squad on Thursday.

The Scorpions were 2A Conference state tournament runner-up last year and brought back nearly all their roster from the 2020-21 season. Coconino could not find an answer to Sedona' size in the post and were behind nearly from the beginning.

Both teams will play in the second game of pool competition in the tournament. Coconino will face Paradise Honors Friday morning in an attempt to avoid the consolation bracket.

Cowboys 63, Spartans 10

Northland Prep could not notch its first win of the season Wednesday, falling to a high-powered Camp Verde squad on the road.

The Spartans (0-5, 0-0 Central) were set to play Chinle on Thursday evening in the Pepsi Holiday Tournament.

