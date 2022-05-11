LOCAL ROUNDUP: Panthers ousted from softball playoffs

No. 5-seeded Coconino softball ended its season with a 3-1 loss to fourth-seeded Paradise Honors in the 4A Conference state tournament on Tuesday, losing a pitcher's duel in Phoenix.

Coconino freshman Kaitlyn Tso gave up just two hits and struck out 11 batters.

Paradise Honors scored all three of its runs in the third inning. Coconino responded with an RBI single in the fourth inning from junior Izabel Pozar, scoring sophomore Hannah Thornsley.

The Panthers finished their season with an overall record of 17-5 and won the Grand Canyon Region title with an 11-2 mark.

Boys golf

Northland Prep Academy finished its best season in team history with a fifth-place finish at the Division III state tournament in Tucson Tuesday, recording the best result the Spartans have ever had in the postseason.

After firing off a score of 313 on Monday, good for second place, the Spartans had a rough day Tuesday, shooting a 341 for a total of 657 across two days.

Kendall McCain was Northland Prep's best scorer, finishing tied for 10th overall at 153.

"We're disappointed but we learned a lot and had a great year, and we will be there again next year ready to contend," Spartans assistant coach Kyle McCain said via text.

Basketball

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) updated its high school basketball rules, clarifying its rules on cultural hair adornments for players on the court.

The NFHS now says that adornments made of hard material are permitted provided they are securely fastened close to the head and do not present an increased risk to the player, teammates or opponents.

“It was extremely important to the rules committee to create rules language that supported diversity of hair trends while minimizing the risk of injury to the athlete, teammates and opponents,” said Lindsey Atkinson, director of sports and liaison to the Basketball Rules Committee. “Creating educational tools through case plays and the annual NFHS Basketball Rules PowerPoint will be the focus of the committee.”

