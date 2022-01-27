LOCAL ROUNDUP: Panthers master home mats, blank crosstown rival in process

Cooper French and Thayer Nez dominated their weight classes as the Coconino Panthers came away as masters of their home mats Wednesday, sweeping the meet and nearly posting a perfect team score over their crosstown rivals.

French, wrestling at 150 pounds, and Nez, Coconino's 165-pounder, both finished at 4-0 for the day, pinning all their opponents along the way. Coconino, a Division III program, trounced D-II Apollo, 75-3, routed D-II Flagstaff, 81-0 -- three points away from a perfect 84 points. Coconino beat D-III Greenway 57-24 and outlasted D-III Mesquite, 45-24 thanks to some help from its higher weight classes.

French improved his record to 34-2, and the Panthers saw a total of five of their wrestlers go 4-0. Anthony Escalera (106 pounds) finished his day with a clean record, recording one pin, two wins on forfeits and another on a 14-3 major decision against a Mesquite wrestler. Tony Hernandez (120) tallied two pins, a technical fall victory and had an easy arm lifted thanks to a forfeit. Meanwhile, Michael Woods (138) contributed three wins by fall and tallied a 13-6 decision in his favor against Mesquite.

Both of Hernandez's pins came under one minute.

The Greenway lineup had its way with Coconino at the higher weight, recording three straight pins between 175 and 215 pounds. Panthers heavyweight Angel Rios stopped the bleeding, locking horns with Greenway's Monte White on the way to getting a 3-1 decision in his favor.

Although Rios, who went 3-1 Wednesday, lost in the Mesquite match, his teammates close to his weight class fared better. Needing a boost against Mesquite, Coconino went on a 4-0 run sparked by Nez's pin. At 175 pounds, Adrian Ulibarri had a pin, Noah Fisherr (190) added another and Ashton Huskie won by a forfeit.

Ulibarri, Fisherr and Huskie all went 3-1 overall.

Coconino's Nickolas Phillips (113) also went 3-1, collecting three pins along the way. Nolan Wilson (126) was 3-1 as well, including teammates Jaren Chastain (132) and Reed Merrell (157).

According to Coconino's schedule, it will be competing at the Tim Van Horn Invitational this weekend.

Boys soccer

Bears 3, Panthers 2

No. 46 Coconino scored two goals for the first time in four matches, but could not get over the hump against No. 15 Bradshaw Mountain in Flagstaff on Wednesday.

The 4A Conference Panthers are still searching for their first win, but picked up momentum by scoring twice against a solid Bears squad in the match between the Grand Canyon Region teams.

Coconino faces a tough home test Friday as it hosts undefeated and top-ranked Mohave.

