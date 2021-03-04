Local Roundup: Panthers end regular season with 71-49 win over Bradshaw Mountain

After taking the win over 4A Grand Canyon Region rival Lee Williams on Wednesday, the No. 8 Coconino Panthers didn't take long to get another win, beating the No. 27 Bradshaw Mountain Bears, 71-49, at home Thursday on Senior Night.
“It was amazing, (the seniors) were hyped just to be recognized tonight,” Panthers head coach Cassie Schrader said. “They all played amazing, they all played hard. That group's desire to win as a whole is at its peak right now and all four of them are taking advantage of this opportunity, and I’m really happy for them.”
While Thursday was the night to show love to the seniors, the evening would end up becoming the Wynter Huskie show. After being forced to exit Wednesday’s game due to injury, Huskie showed out against the Bears, stuffing the stat sheet with 26 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Schrader said the injury and early exit Wednesday may have given some extra motivation to her young guard.
“Honestly, I think so. I told her last night that I wasn’t putting her in the rest of the game, I need her and I need her safe,” Schrader said. “At a certain point tonight, I just looked at her and told her to keep shooting, and she did exactly what I asked. When you are hot like that, you always just have to shoot the ball, and that’s exactly what she did. I’m glad she was able to come back from that (injury).”
The Panthers cap off the regular season with an 11-3 record and 7-2 mark in the region, winning their final five games in Schrader's first year at the helm. The Panthers finished second in the region behind Flagstaff, which handed the Panthers their only two region losses.
“It’s awesome. Like I have been saying, I got left with an amazing group of kids,” Schrader said. “They have been taking advantage of just being here. I have a group that is so cohesive, and even on the court they have built their chemistry together, they work hard in practice and they are always paying attention. I am lucky that they make me look good.”
With the bracket for the 4A state tournament set to be released Saturday, time will tell who will be next up for the Panthers, who could host a postseason game depending how the rankings shape up.
Boys basketball
Panthers 36, Bears 35
Preston Olney hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with about 10 seconds left and 4A Coconino capped off a strong season with a big win over No. 9 Bradshaw Mountain in Prescott Valley.
Olney drilled the 3 with a defender contesting in the corner to put his team up 35-32 with six seconds left. Jacob Begay stole the ensuing inbounds pass, and went on to hit one from the foul line to seal the win. The Bears did hit a deep, near full-court heave but it just cut the lead down to one.
Olney scored 17 in the low-scoring affair as he hit 7 of 16 from the field and 3 of 6 from deep. The Panthers haven't officially won the region title, but should no matter what happens in Bradshaw Mountain's final game against Mohave Friday because the Panthers, now done with the regular season, will end higher in the 4A rankings to give them the tiebreaker for the region.
The Panthers, ranked fourth in the 4A entering the day, end the regular season at 15-1 and 10-1 in the Grand Canyon Region -- the one loss coming to Bradshaw Mountain last week. The Panthers will likely host at least one state playoff game next Wednesday.
Eagles 57, Volunteers 47
Well, aside from a bad loss earlier in the season, Flagstaff did about as much as it could to give itself a shot at the postseason. No. 18 Flagstaff beat No. 31 Lee Williams by 10 in Kingman.
The Eagles improve to 9-9 overall and 5-6 in the Grand Canyon Region.
Josh Lenners lead the Eagles in scoring with 16 and hit three 3-pointers in the win. Nick Miller scored 13 and Nick Sneezy scored eight.
Boys soccer
Saints 2, Eagles 0
The seventh-ranked Flagstaff Eagles dropped a match between a pair of top-10 4A teams in the Valley, losing to No. 7 Notre Dame Prep. The Eagles fall to 10-3-1 with the postseason up next.