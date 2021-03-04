Local Roundup: Panthers end regular season with 71-49 win over Bradshaw Mountain

After taking the win over 4A Grand Canyon Region rival Lee Williams on Wednesday, the No. 8 Coconino Panthers didn't take long to get another win, beating the No. 27 Bradshaw Mountain Bears, 71-49, at home Thursday on Senior Night.

“It was amazing, (the seniors) were hyped just to be recognized tonight,” Panthers head coach Cassie Schrader said. “They all played amazing, they all played hard. That group's desire to win as a whole is at its peak right now and all four of them are taking advantage of this opportunity, and I’m really happy for them.”

While Thursday was the night to show love to the seniors, the evening would end up becoming the Wynter Huskie show. After being forced to exit Wednesday’s game due to injury, Huskie showed out against the Bears, stuffing the stat sheet with 26 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Schrader said the injury and early exit Wednesday may have given some extra motivation to her young guard.