LOCAL ROUNDUP: Panthers boys hoops dominates Seton Catholic in Chandler

The Coconino Panthers boys basketball team started the new year strong Monday, defeating struggling Seton Catholic, 45-22, in Chandler.

Mere days after beating 6A Conference Skyline in the Judy Dixon Holiday Tournament, 4A Coconino played its second-best defensive game of the season. The only lower opponent point total came in a 59-15 win over Winslow on Dec. 9 in the Pepsi Holiday Tournament in Flagstaff.

The Panthers improved to 3-2 overall with the victory over the Sentinels, who remained winless with the loss.

Girls basketball

Sentinels 56, Panthers 31

Coconino fell to the two-time defending 4A state champions at home Monday, after waiting since Dec. 21 since its last game.

The Panthers moved to 3-2 with the loss.

Wrestling

Coconino, led by third-place finishes from Cooper French and Anthony Escalera, came away from the Mile High Challenge Wrestling Tournament over the weekend with a seventh-place team finish at 103.5 points.

The event, which took place at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, was dominated by Division I Sunnyside, the winners at 322.5 points. Morenci, a D-IV program, was the runner-ups at 228.5 points, with D-IV Yuma Catholic coming away from the mats in third place at 162 points.

Escalera, Coconino's 106-pounder, provided his team 18 points en route to earning his bronze medal. After losing in the semifinals of the title bracket by a 5-1 decision, he battled for a decision in his favor in the consolation semis for a 6-4 victory. Then he won by a 6-3 decision over a Yuma Catholic wrestler in the third-place match.

French, who now holds 23-1 overall record for the season and has been competing at 150 pounds, recorded three straight pins, with this first coming in just 10 seconds in the opening round, before losing on a 4-1 decision in the semifinals to Ironwood's Pablo Macias. French got back to winning with a another pin and then won by a 5-0 decision for bronze.

Also taking the podiums for Coconino were Tony Hernandez at 120 pounds, placing fourth and scoring 17.5 team points, and 126-pounder Nickolas Phillips, also taking fourth and tallying 18 team points.

