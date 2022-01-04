LOCAL ROUNDUP: Panthers boys dominate Seton Catholic in Chandler

The Coconino Panthers boys basketball team started the new year strong Monday, defeating Seton Catholic 45-22 in Chandler.

Mere days after beating 6A Skyline in the Judy Dixon Holiday Tournament, Coconino played its second-best defensive game of the season. The only lower opponent point total came in a 59-15 win over Winslow on Dec. 9 in the Pepsi Holiday Tournament in Flagstaff.

The Panthers (3-2, 1-0 Grand Canyon) were set to host Shadow Mountain on Tuesday.

Girls basketball

Sentinels 56, Panthers 31

Coconino fell to the two-time defending 4A Conference champions at home Monday, after waiting since Dec. 21 since its last game.

The Panthers (3-2, 2-0 Grand Canyon) were set to visit Shadow Mountain on Tuesday.

