LOCAL ROUNDUP: Panthers boys basketball falls to Paradise Honors in overtime

The Coconino Panthers boys basketball team nearly avenged last season's first-round 4A Conference playoff defeat in a loss to Paradise Honors, 65-64, in overtime Tuesday at Coconino High School.

Paradise Honors (3-3) missed a shot that would have won the game in the final seconds, and the teams ended regulation tied. The Panthers (3-3) couldn't finish the game with a buzzer-beating shot in the extra period.

Senior Memphis James led the Panthers in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Senior Ivory Washington chipped in 17.

Coconino will play its first Grand Canyon Region game Friday at Mingus Union.

Spartans 41, Firebirds 21

Northland Prep Academy won its first regular-season game Tuesday, defeating Basis Phoenix on the road.

The 2A Spartans (1-2) competed well but couldn't pick up any victories in Flagstaff's Pepsi Holiday Invitational over the weekend, but bounced back with a win against the Firebirds.

NPA will take an extended break before visiting Chino Valley on Jan. 5.

Girls basketball

Paradise Honors Panthers 49, CHS Panthers 43

Coconino couldn't keep its undefeated start to the season alive with a loss at Paradise Honors Tuesday in Surprise.

Coconino kept up with the tough hosting squad, but got cold offensively in the third quarter, scoring just six points. Coconino scored 17 in the final period to put on some pressure.

Junior Sara McCabe scored 17 to lead the team in scoring for Coconino, including nine points in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Aviana Scharfenberger added 10.

Coconino (3-1) will compete in the 2022 Lady Wolves Court Classic at Estrella Foothills High School in Goodyear beginning on Friday.

Phantoms 57, Yeti 36

Basis Flagstaff dropped its third consecutive game Tuesday, falling at Grand Canyon.

Junior Emily Mullaney scored a team-high 12 points, adding four rebounds and four assists.

The Yeti (2-5) will take a break before visiting Ash Fork on Jan. 5.

Firebirds 41, Spartans 31

Northland Prep Academy fell in the first game of a doubleheader with the Spartans boys team at Basis Phoenix on Tuesday.

The Spartans (1-2) will compete in the Lady Longhorn Winter Stampede at Payson High School beginning Friday.