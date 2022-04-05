LOCAL ROUNDUP: Panthers beach volleyball sweeps Dysart at home

No. 21 Coconino beach volleyball won its second consecutive match Monday, defeating No. 32 Dysart, 5-0, at home.

The Division II Panthers (5-4, 2-0 Section Four) got their most dominant victory from the ones pairing of junior Hope Williamson and senior Elyce Palmer, winning 21-7, 21-7.

At twos, Reese-Ann DoBosh and Laurel Cernohous combined efforts for a 21-11, 21-10 victory for the Panthers, who are now winners of four of their last five matches and are 2-0 during their current three-match homestand. Eiley Palmer and Hannah Cody, playing at court three, won 21-15, 21-6 to help Coconino hand Dysart a third straight loss.

Dysart dropped to 2-7 overall and 1-2 in the Section Four standings with the loss. Cate Clifton and Maraya Sedillo were the victors as Coconino's fours pairing, cruising to a 21-7, 21-8 win, and teammates Lucy Stiegler and Rhyen Hannemann won 21-12, 21-16 at fives.

Coconino was set for a nonsection match Tuesday against 25th-ranked Seton Catholic as it attempts to stay in a position to make the Division II playoffs.

Eagles 5, Dust Devils 0

Second-ranked D-II Flagstaff kept its undefeated streak alive Monday, routing No. 37 River Valley and claiming the victory at home at Flagstaff Athletic Center-East.

The Eagles (8-0, 2-0 Section Four) have won five of their eight matches via sweeps. Flagstaff's No. 4 pairing of senior Berlynn Fowler and senior Ava Jenkins gave up just seven points total in a 21-3, 21-4 victory, and Flagstaff's Macie Moseng and Haylee Gilleland allowed a total of six points in their twos match.

Flagstaff will host No. 27 Marcos de Niza on Thursday.

Softball

Eagles 11, Volunteers 0

No. 10 Flagstaff defeated 28th-ranked Lee Williams in five innings on the road Monday via mercy rule.

The Eagles (6-2, 2-3 Grand Canyon Region) have won three of their last four games, and kept Lee Williams winless in the region standings at 0-6. Eagles sophomore Olivia Lanssens went 2 for 3 from the plate with a home run, double and an RBI, and senior Brie Edgewater went 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.

Junior Gracie Schmitz pitched all five innings for the win, striking out seven batters and giving up just two hits as the Eagles closed out a two-game road trip. The Eagles committed no errors and tallied four extra-base hits on 15 total hits.

The Eagles will host 15th-ranked 4A Deer Valley for a Wednesday ballgame.

Baseball

Eagles 7, Volunteers 3

No. 21 4A Flagstaff defeated No. 16 Lee Williams at home Monday for a Grand Canyon Region victory, winning a second consecutive ballgame.

The Eagles (5-5, 1-4 Grand Canyon) pushed their record to .500 for the first time since a win over Cactus on March 25. The hosts took a 6-2 lead after three innings and held on the rest of the way to secure the win.

Flagstaff will play at Lee Williams to close out the regular-season series on Thursday.

Spartans 13, Warriors 2

No. 37 2A Northland Prep won its second game of the season Monday, defeating 25th-ranked 3A Tuba City on the road.

The Spartans took a 5-1 lead after two innings and continued to pile on runs throughout the night.

Junior Jerry Wilson went 2 for 3 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs to go with three stolen bases for the Spartans, who are now winners of two of their last three ballgames. Sophomore Jordan Donahoe picked up an incredible nine stolen bases.

Wilson and junior Jordan Moneypenny recorded a combined 14 strikeouts.

The Spartans (2-7, 1-3 Central) will visit No. 5 Joseph City of the 1A Conference on Wednesday.

Track and field

Basis Flagstaff

The Yeti competed at the Joseph City Invitational Friday in Joseph City. Brian Hofstetter and Evan Hofstetter picked up Basis Flagstaff's two victories, winning at the 400-meter run (52.43) and triple jump (41-11.25), respectively. Others placed high in the final standings as well.

Other boys top finishers:

100m - Evan Hofstetter - 2nd - 11.85; Nathan Marvel - 8th - 12.29

200m - Brian Hofstetter - 3rd - 24.05

800m - Colm Cawood - 4th - 2:05.26; Daniel Waltz - 9th - 2:12.32

3200m - Colm Cawood - 4th - 10:35.44; Brady Spinti - 6th - 10:38.83

300m hurdles - Charles Rockow - 6th - 48.12

High jump - Marcus Dufek - T-7th - 5-04

Long jump - Evan Hofstetter - 4th - 19-06; Marcus Dufek - 5th - 19-02.25

Triple jump - Marcus Dufek - 8th - 37-03

Girls top finishers:

800m - Emily Mullaney - 7th - 2:45.25

3,200m - Emily Mullaney - 4th - 12:56.37

