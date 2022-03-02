LOCAL ROUNDUP: Panthers beach volleyball sweeps at Barry Goldwater

Coconino beach volleyball picked up its first sweep victory of the season Tuesday with a 5-0 road victory at Barry Goldwater.

Each of the Panthers' pairs earned sweeps in their individual matches as well. The No. 5 pairing of Laurel Cernohous and senior Maraya Sedillo won by the most lopsided score, routing their opponents 21-7, 21-7. Junior Hope Williamson and senior Elyce Palmer won, 21-10, 21-8, on court one.

Barry Goldwater, a Division II team along with Coconino, fell to 0-3 to start the season and has been blanked each time out.

D-II Coconino (1-1) is scheduled to host another struggling team in Seton Catholic Prep for the home opener on Friday at 3 p.m.

Softball

Eagles 21, Buffaloes 0

Flagstaff won its second road game of the season via mercy rule on Tuesday, defeating Tempe in five innings in the meeting of the 4A Conference ballclubs.

The Eagles led just 1-0 through three innings before scoring 20 runs in the fourth.

Junior Danica Wilson went 2 of 4 from the plate with a home run and a triple, recording three runs, as many RBIs, a sacrifice fly and a walk. Junior Gracie Schmitz went 4 of 4, contributing a homer and a double with three runs, three RBIs and a stolen base.

Sophomore Giana Baca pitched three scoreless innings, giving up no hits and striking out eight batters. Schmitz pitched two scoreless innings as well, striking out two.

The Eagles (2-0) will begin play in the Wrangler Softball Classic exhibition tournament in Wickenburg beginning Thursday.

Spartans 20, Camp Verde 4

Northland Prep won its first regular-season game of the season on Tuesday, defeating 3A Camp Verde on the road via mercy rule in five innings.

The 2A Spartans were led by senior Maggie Auza, who finished 3 for 5 from the plate, and notched five RBIs and two walks. Freshman Christianna Janisse went 3 for 4 with an RBI and stole three bases.

Spartans freshman Kianna Butler hit a homer in the victory, and her team stole eight bases total.

The Spartans (1-1) will visit 2A Phoenix Christian for a Thursday ballgame.

Baseball

Eagles 7, Buffaloes 0

Flagstaff opened the regular season with a shutout Tuesday at Tempe after lingering snow issues moved the game away from Flagstaff.

The Eagles led 3-0 after six innings and put the game between the 4A ballclubs away with four runs in the final frame.

Senior Teague Van Dyke went 2 for 3 from the plate, scoring two runs and collecting an RBI. He also pitched the final two outs of the game to complete the shutout.

Junior Caleb Clifton pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out eight batters while allowing just three hits.

The Eagles (1-0) will play a doubleheader against Mohave on Saturday.

Cowboys 17, Spartans 0

Northland Prep fell at Camp Verde on Tuesday, losing to dominant pitching from the Cowboys.

Junior Jerry Wilson stopped the 2A Spartans from falling to a no-hitter, picking up a single and also stealing two bases.

The Spartans (0-2) will visit Holbrook on Thursday.

Girls tennis

Eagles 9, Knights 0

Flagstaff won in its first game of the season on Tuesday, defeating the Metro Knights in Phoenix.

The Eagles won four of their six singles matches in sweeps, and lost just four total games in nine matches.

Flagstaff will play at Glendale on Thursday.

Jaguars 9, Panthers 0

Coconino was swept in a road match at Canyon View on Tuesday and fell to 0-2 to start the spring. The Panthers will attempt to win their first match of the season with a home contest against Vista Grande on Thursday.

Boys tennis

Like the girls, Flagstaff's boys tennis team won in sweeping fashion at Metro Tech in Phoenix on Tuesday to open the season.

The Eagles are slated to host Glendale on Thursday.

