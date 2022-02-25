LOCAL ROUNDUP: Panthers baseball wins opener at Buckeye Union

The 4A Conference Coconino Panthers baseball team opened its season with an 8-3 road win over Buckeye Union on Thursday.

The Panthers took a lead in the fourth inning and scored three more runs in the seventh inning to put the game out of reach.

Cole Gillespie went 1 for 3 with a triple and an RBI for the Panthers, who finishes with 11 total hits. Adrian Marquez added two RBIs and finished 2 for 4 at the plate, and Tanner Johnson stole two bases.

Gillespie pitched six solid innings, allowing one earned run on three total hits while striking out seven batters.

Coconino will visit Mohave on March 8 in a Grand Canyon Region matchup.

Tigers 18, Spartans 2

Northland Prep fell on the road to Kingman Academy on Thursday to open the season.

The Tigers took a 9-2 lead in the first inning and ran through the rest of the game to win via mercy rule.

The 2A Spartans will visit Camp Verde on Tuesday.

Softball

Eagles 19, Rockets 0

Flagstaff defeated Moon Valley to open its season on Thursday.

The 4A Eagles ran away with the contest, winning via mercy rule.

Flagstaff will visit Tempe Tuesday.

Tigers 10, Spartans 7

Northland Prep lost its season opener at Kingman Academy Thursday.

The Spartans, after trailing the majority of the game, cut Kingman's lead to 7-6 with four runs in the fifth inning. But the Tigers scored three runs in the sixth inning to put the contest away.

Freshman Audrey Wilson led the way offensively for the Spartans, finishing 3 of 4 with a home run and a double and collecting two RBIs and as many runs scored.

Beach volleyball

Eagles 3, Falcons 2

Flagstaff rallied to defeat Falcon Hills in a road match to open the season. The Eagles fell at No. 1 and 2, but swept courts three through five to finish the match with a victory on Thursday.

Senior Berlynn Fowler and Ava Jenkins took Flagstaff's easiest victory at No. 4, defeating freshmen Jocelyn Bloedel and Lucia Kalmbach, 21-9, 21-13.

The Eagles are slated to host Scottsdale Prep on Wednesday in Flagstaff.

Girls tennis

Bobcats 6, Panthers 3

Coconino fell at Central to open its regular season on Thursday.

Senior Ellie Johnston and junior Lisa Smith won at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, while freshman Isabelle Holder and junior Alexandra Glazer captured Coconino's lone doubles victory at the No. 2 spot.

The Panthers will visit Canyon View on Tuesday

