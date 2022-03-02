LOCAL ROUNDUP: Panthers 4x800 relay wins Thunder Invitational

Coconino's girls 4x800 relay team won gold in the Thunder Invitational at Desert Vista High School in Phoenix on Saturday, and the Panthers had several other athletes who took high spots in their various events.

Senior Ryanna Begay, sophomore Addison Stenman, junior Wheaten Smith and freshman Mary McGinlay took first with a time of 10:43.23.

Smith was also part of the 4x400 relay team that took fourth. Smith was joined by freshman Addyson Palmer, sophomore Gwendolyn Meier and junior Kylee Smith finished with a time of 4:38.77. Smith also took sixth in the 300m hurdles (51:74).

Freshman Wylan Smith also competed in the 300m hurdles, taking sixth with a time of 52.05 seconds.

Junior Zoe Sather took ninth in the 3200m (13:22.66).

Junior Darkenya Gencarelle took third in the shot put (29-05.5) and sixth in the discus (82-06).

Lorelei Tessmer took fifth place in the high jump (4-08) and seventh in the triple jump (31-00).

In the boys events, senior Mason Palmer took second place in the pole vault (12-06) and fifth in the 110m hurdles (18.00).

Senior Carter Palmer took 10th in the long jump (18-07).

Freshman Laine Davis tied for eighth in the high jump (5-06).

Flagstaff

Two Eagles individual athletes and one relay team took gold in events at the Richard Thompson South Mountain Classic at South Mountain High School in Phoenix on Saturday.

In the boys 4x800 relay, senior Ryan Hatch, junior Shaydon Begay, junior Troy Baker and senior Lance Harris (8:35.07) took first, while junior Owen Firth took first in the pole vault (11-06).

Harris took fourth in the 800m (2:00.99).

Junior Dash McQuivey tied for 10th in the 1600m (4:45.59)

Sophomore McKay Dunn took sixth in the 3200m (10:37.27)

Hatch, Harris, junior Sami Fournier and junior Landyn Morris (3:49.17) took eighth in the 4x400 relay.

Senior Nicholas Harju (124-01) and senior Scott Palmer (122-02) took seventh and eighth, respectively, in the javelin.

Junior Tyler Tucker took 10th in the high jump (5-04) and second in the pole vault (11-0).

In the girls competition, junior Mia Hall won gold in the 800m with a time of 2:24.88. Freshman Kristin Harris (2:35.60) and junior Makennah Mitchell (2:36.37) took sixth and seventh, respectively, in the event.

Freshman Bella Ciminieri (5:39.19), Harris (5:40.84) and senior Breana Biggambler (5:50.30) took fourth, sixth and 10th, respectively, in the 1600m.

Juniors Ciara Garcia, Audrey Hutton, Alexis Taylor and Alexis Porter (52.48) took sixth in the 4x100 relay.

Hall, Mitchell, junior Sierra Manygoats and freshman Haley Johnson (10:14.95) took second in the 4x800 relay.

Junior Maya White (7-06) an junior Addison Peak (7-00) took third and fifth, respectively in the pole vault.

