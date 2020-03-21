Local Roundup: Page hoops players make 3A All-Conference roll call

A handful of Page basketball players from both the boys and girls squads made the 3A All-Conference roll call for the 2019-20 season.

Sand Devils junior Stuart Sandall was named the 3A Conference Offensive Player of the Year after helping Page go 18-0 in the regular season. Sandall averaged team highs of 14.6 points per game, 9.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Sand Devils, who went 29-2 overall when counting games played outside the power-points slate.

The Page boys finished their season as the No. 1 seed in the semifinals of the 3A state tournament, falling to the No. 5-seeded Sabino Sabercats, 53-50.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, Sand Devils junior Robert Smith was named to the second team and senior Gabe Gomez was an honorable mention.

On the girls side, Page's Miquedah Taliman landed on the 3A All-Conference First Team after helping the Sand Devils finish the year as runner-ups in the state championship tourney. The sophomore finished the year averaging team highs of 2.9 and 2.4 assists and rebounds per game, respectively.