LOCAL ROUNDUP: NPA volleyball wins region in home finale

The Northland Prep Academy volleyball team kept its winning streak going and clinched a region championship with a 25-16, 25-15, 25-13 sweep over Phoenix Christian on the Spartans' final home match of the regular season on Monday.

The No. 14 Spartans (14-5, 11-0 Central) have won the past 13 straight matches.

Senior Bella Moseng led the way with a team-high 17 kills for the 2A Conference Spartans, who finished a three-match homestand with the victory. She also finished with 15 digs, and freshman Malia Turner led the Spartans with 16.

Northland Prep tallied 13 service aces, with freshman Zillah Wildblood-Crawford providing a team-high seven to go along with her six kills.

Northland Prep was set to play a Tuesday match at No. 25 Glendale Prep to end the regular season ahead of next week's 2A play-in round.

Sentinels 3, Panthers 0

No. 26 4A Coconino got swept at No. 25 Seton Catholic Prep in Chandler on Monday.

The Panthers (8-8, 6-4 Grand Canyon) have two matches remaining in the regular season to try to reach the 24-team play-in bracket.

Coconino was set to visit 17th-ranked Bradshaw Mountain on Tuesday before a season-ending crosstown rivalry clash against 10th-ranked Flagstaff (11-5, 10-0 Grand Canyon) on Thursday.

Cross country

Three Flagstaff-area high school cross country teams took part in the Holbrook Invite on Friday, with the Flagstaff boys and girls finishing atop both varsity races.

The Eagles girls finished first in the 12-team race with a low score of 48. Snowflake was not far behind in second, scoring 54. Coconino (101) took fourth, and Basis Flagstaff finished in fifth place with 144 points.

Flagstaff's Taylor Biggambler won the girls race, finishing with a time of 19:57.5. Teammate Makennah Mitchell (21:44.2) just joined her in the top 10 with a ninth-place result. Basis Flagstaff's Emily Mullaney finished as the top Yeti runner, crossing the finish line in fourth place with a time of 21:06.7. Wheaten Smith was Coconino's top finisher, coming in at 14th in 22:04.9.

The Eagles boys scored 24 points, creating a significant gap between them and runner-up Snowflake at 99 points. Coconino (200) finished fifth, and Basis Flagstaff (262) took 10th out of the 20-team race.

Flagstaff's Dash McQuivey was the top local racer, finishing second with a time of 16:50.2. Two of his teammates, Cole Troxler (17:17.5) and Troy Baker (17:26.7), were fourth and fifth, respectively. Coconino's Wayland Namingha (17:53.6) finished 12th to lead the Panthers, and Evan Hofstetter (18:29.9) claimed 19th place to lead the Yeti.

The teams will compete in their respective section championship races next week.

Football

Teams move in rankings

The Coconino and Flagstaff football teams' results moved them around the 4A power rankings released Tuesday.

The Panthers (3-4, 1-1 Grand Canyon) are coming off a home win Friday against the Mingus Union Marauders, 48-6, and are ranked No. 20 this week. Coconino will visit 13th-ranked Bradshaw Mountain this week for a chance to climb the list.

Meanwhile, Flagstaff (2-5, 0-2 Grand Canyon) were blown out, 63-19, at 18th-ranked Lee Williams and dropped to No. 33. The Eagles will visit the No. 27 Marauders Friday in Cottonwood as they play a second straight away game.