Local Roundup: NPA volleyball swept by Valley Lutheran to open season

The Spartans committed three double-hit errors in the first set alone. The Flames, who are now 2-1 overall and in the Central Region, began to pull away in the first set 16-8, but Murphy called a timeout to regroup and throw off the server.

Spartans junior Maggie Auza, one of the more seasoned Spartans, played a hand in rallying the team, shouting and smiling in the return to the court.

“You can never have too much communication and it always helps everybody -- just call out whatever you see, and they can take it how they want it,” Auza said.

Senior Natalie Hansen had two blocks to put the momentum back to the Spartans but despite a last-ditch effort, the hosts could not come back, losing the first set 25-16.

The second stanza brought a spark back to the Spartans, igniting the team and enabling them to see a lead. With the advantage going back and forth multiple times, Northland Prep’s defense could not hold up to Valley Lutheran’s offense late.

“We need to play quite a bit better defense," Murphy said. "We want to put other teams in longer rallies and keep sending the ball over to them and let them make mistakes, and the opposite happened tonight."