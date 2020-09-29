Local Roundup: NPA volleyball swept by Valley Lutheran to open season

The Northland Prep Academy volleyball team had its first match-up against 2A Central Region rival Valley Lutheran Tuesday night at home. With no fans due to the school's decision, one would think the volume in the gym would be lower than usual, but that was not the case in the Spartans' small venue as the teams were both electric.
The Spartans were solid in their opener but couldn’t pull off the win, getting swept, 25-16, 25-21, 25-19.
In her debut performance, Spartans first-year head coach Corie Murphy brought a new atmosphere to the team and although the team didn’t walk away with the win, she was happy with the performance.
“They got us in really long rallies and they just were more persistent than we were," Murphy, said. "We have a lot of inexperience on the court, we start three freshmen.”
Northland Prep also had two matches postponed last week due to COVID-19 cases surging in the Flagstaff area, while Valley Lutheran was still able to play.
Valley Lutheran capitalized on Northland Prep’s inexperience right off the bat, putting the Spartans in a constant state of playing catch-up. The Spartans struggled to return serves in the first set and little mistakes helped Valley Lutheran keep its lead. While both teams were getting in rhythm, it was ace after ace as both teams are dynamite in the serving category.
The Spartans committed three double-hit errors in the first set alone. The Flames, who are now 2-1 overall and in the Central Region, began to pull away in the first set 16-8, but Murphy called a timeout to regroup and throw off the server.
Spartans junior Maggie Auza, one of the more seasoned Spartans, played a hand in rallying the team, shouting and smiling in the return to the court.
“You can never have too much communication and it always helps everybody -- just call out whatever you see, and they can take it how they want it,” Auza said.
Senior Natalie Hansen had two blocks to put the momentum back to the Spartans but despite a last-ditch effort, the hosts could not come back, losing the first set 25-16.
The second stanza brought a spark back to the Spartans, igniting the team and enabling them to see a lead. With the advantage going back and forth multiple times, Northland Prep’s defense could not hold up to Valley Lutheran’s offense late.
“We need to play quite a bit better defense," Murphy said. "We want to put other teams in longer rallies and keep sending the ball over to them and let them make mistakes, and the opposite happened tonight."
Northland Prep started chipping away at the deficit in the third set but it was not enough. The third set followed the same pattern as the previous two and little mistakes proved to be big in the end.
“We just need to work out some details, I’m happy with a lot of things and we're just going to keep working hard on the little things,” Murphy said.
Auza finished with 17 digs, four kills and 2.5 blocks, and Hansen had 12 digs, three kills, five aces and 1.5 blocks in the loss.
The Spartans hit the road for their next match Thursday against Williams High School.
Boys soccer
Cougars 5, Spartans 1
The Northland Prep boys soccer team dropped a road contest to Chino Valley, 5-1, in a non-region 2A Conference match. The Spartans (1-1, 1-0 2A North) host Sedona Red Rock at Sinagua Middle School on Thursday at 4 p.m. Chino Valley improved to 3-1.
The Daily Sun sports staff contributed to this roundup.
