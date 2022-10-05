LOCAL ROUNDUP: NPA volleyball sweeps Basis for 7th straight win

The No. 17 Northland Prep Academy Spartans volleyball team won its seventh consecutive match with a 25-13, 25-23, 25-13 sweep at 1A Conference No. 30 Basis Flagstaff on Monday night.

The Spartans (8-5, 5-0 Central) have won each of their past five matches in sweeps, and led the whole way against the Yeti (1-9, 0-2 North).

Northland Prep will play its third of five straight road matches against region foe Highland Prep on Wednesday. The Yeti will play a nonconference game at Mayer on Wednesday.

Cross country

Local teams compete in Mesa

All four Flagstaff-area high school teams took part in the Desert Twilight XC Festival at Coyote Run Golf Course in Mesa on Friday.

Thousands of runners from all over the west coast competed at the event, with several different divisions.

The Flagstaff Eagles took part in the 'Sweepstakes' division. The Eagles girls took ninth, posting a score of 261. Mia Hall (17:58.0), Taylor Biggambler (19:05.5) and Makennah Mitchell (20:18.1) were Flagstaff's top finishers, placing 10th, 36th and 86th, respectively.

The Eagles boys placed 13th with a score of 374. Cole Troxler (16:38.3), Dash McQuivey (16:44.0) and Troy Baker (16:45.6) were the top three scorers, finishing 74th, 80th and 84th, respectively.

The Northland Prep Spartans competed in the 'Championship' division, placing 20th in the girls race and 23rd in the boys event.

The girls were led by Meg Moyer (21:38.5), Jaelyn Weiss (22:08.3) and Abby Short (22:21.5), who finished 79th, 97th and 109, respectively.

Delani Hanson (17:30.8) was the Spartans' boys best finisher, taking 60th overall. He was followed by Declan Norris (17:48.3) in 82nd and Jake Flugstad (18:47.4) in 144th.

Coconino and Basis Flagstaff competed in the 'Small School Varsity' division. In the girls competition, the Panthers took fifth (244) and the Yeti placed 18th (546).

The Panthers were led by Mary McGinlay (21:23.4), Sara McCabe (21:51.8) and Bailey McGraw (22:13.7) who took 30th, 41st and 64th overall.

Basis Flagstaff's Emily Mullaney finished with a time of 20:28.8 to take 10th overall. Se was followed by Sammy Mullaney (21:45.0) and Meredith Bauman (23:01.8) in 45th and 102nd, respectively.

The Coconino boys took 24th, while Basis Flagstaff was not far behind in 26th.

Basis Flagstaff's Evan Hofstetter (17:34.3) was the Flagstaff-area's best overall finisher in terms of position, taking 27th. Daniel Waltz (18:58.8) and Diego Hernandez (19:45.5) were the next scorers for the Yeti, taking 116th and 197th, respectively.

Wayland Namingha was Coconino's best scorer, finishing 35th with a time of 17:48.4. Memphis James (19:23.1) and Elery Wilcox (19:47.0) finished 153rd and 200th.

Coconino, Flagstaff and Northland Prep will compete in the Glendale Showcase on Saturday. Basis Flagstaff will take the week off and take part in the Flagstaff City Meet on Wednesday, Oct. 12.