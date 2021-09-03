Local Roundup: NPA volleyball rallies for 3-2 win over Camp Verde at home

Bella Moseng and Maggie Auza combined for 33 of their team's total 36 kills, helping lift the Northland Prep Spartans to a 3-2 comeback victory over the Camp Verde Cowboys on Thursday at home.

Moseng recorded 17 kills and Auza added 16, and the 2A Conference Spartans outlasted the 3A Cowboys, 22-25, 19-25, 25-9, 25-13, 15-9 to improve to 1-1 courtesy of the home-opening victory. Auza also tallied six services aces for the Spartans, who handed the Cowboys a second loss in as many tries to start the season.

Northland Prep finished with 14 total aces while committing just 10 service errors.

Moseng, a junior, also provided three solo blocks. Auza, a senior veteran on the team, was a force on defense as well, leading the team with 28 digs, with Joy Kim adding 15.

Northland Prep will look to carry over the momentum into its next match Tuesday as it opens the Central Region part of its schedule against Sedona Red Rock for a 6 p.m. match at the home of the Scorpions.

Flagstaff Eagles

Flagstaff's 4A match-up with Greenway was canceled Thursday.

The Eagles are now set to take their 1-0 record to Cottonwood Tuesday to open the Grand Canyon Region slate with Mingus Union for a 6 p.m. contest.