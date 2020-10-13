Local Roundup: NPA volleyball gets first win of season in dominant fashion

It took some time, but the 2A Conference Northland Prep Spartans volleyball team got its first win of the season in dominant fashion.
The Spartans, ranked No. 30 in the 2A, routed fellow 2A Conference squad North Pointe Monday at home 25-9, 25-10, 25-6 for the sweep and dominant victory. While the Spartans got their first win of the year in five tries, the No. 36-ranked Falcons remained winless at 0-7 and 0-4 in the 2A Central.
Maggie Auza had 15 kills, eight digs and three service aces, Natalie Hansen had six kills and seven digs, and as a team the Spartans had 19 aces against the visiting Falcons. Seven Spartans recorded at least two aces, as Aanika Patel led the way with five.
Auza was efficient in the win, getting her 15 kills off just 18 attempts with one error. Caroline Jameson added 22 assists in the winning effort.
The Spartans (1-4, 0-3 2A Central) host No. 12 Glendale Prep (4-2, 3-1 2A Central) Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at Northland Prep.
Girls soccer
Spartans 10, Cowboys 0
The 2A Northland Prep girls soccer team is on a mission to blank each and every team that steps on the pitch against them.
Well, make that another team to go scoreless against the three-time defending 2A Conference state champs. Camp Verde allowed five goals in the span of five minutes en route to a 10-0 loss to the Spartans in Camp Verde on Tuesday.
Six matches down for Northland Prep, and six shutouts.
The Spartans were led by Kiara Hovis' hat trick, and she added a trio of assists for good measure. Mia Blair had four assists and one goal, Ellie Karren had one goal and one assist, Sydney Sventek had two goals and Davy Mokelke also had a pair as the Spartans remained unbeaten.
The shutout came relatively easy for keeper Payten Schmidt, who had three saves.
The 10-0 score ties the team's season opener against Holbrook for the largest win of 2020 far. The Spartans were coming off a 9-0 Monday shutout over Payson.
Northland Prep (6-0, 3-0 2A Central) is at Sedona Red Rock (0-6, 0-2 2A Central) Tuesday.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
