Local Roundup: NPA volleyball gets first win of season in dominant fashion

It took some time, but the 2A Conference Northland Prep Spartans volleyball team got its first win of the season in dominant fashion.

The Spartans, ranked No. 30 in the 2A, routed fellow 2A Conference squad North Pointe Monday at home 25-9, 25-10, 25-6 for the sweep and dominant victory. While the Spartans got their first win of the year in five tries, the No. 36-ranked Falcons remained winless at 0-7 and 0-4 in the 2A Central.

Maggie Auza had 15 kills, eight digs and three service aces, Natalie Hansen had six kills and seven digs, and as a team the Spartans had 19 aces against the visiting Falcons. Seven Spartans recorded at least two aces, as Aanika Patel led the way with five.

Auza was efficient in the win, getting her 15 kills off just 18 attempts with one error. Caroline Jameson added 22 assists in the winning effort.

The Spartans (1-4, 0-3 2A Central) host No. 12 Glendale Prep (4-2, 3-1 2A Central) Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at Northland Prep.

Girls soccer

Spartans 10, Cowboys 0

The 2A Northland Prep girls soccer team is on a mission to blank each and every team that steps on the pitch against them.