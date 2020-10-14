Local Roundup: NPA volleyball drops home match to Glendale Prep

The 2A Conference Northland Prep Spartans volleyball team was swept by the 2A Glendale Prep Griffins on Wednesday night on their home court, 25-15, 25-19, and 27-25.
The Spartans earned their first win of the season on Monday, but could not repeat that success against the Griffins, who are ranked 10th in the 2A Conference, are currently at the top of the standings in the 2A Central Region and now hold a three-match winning streak.
The match started off slow for the Spartans, as they lost the first set 25-15. The Griffins came out aggressive, delivering several kills and a lot of offense to the Spartans.
“I think we needed to calm down a lot and get back into the motion. We needed to get our energy up and we needed to be louder and more aggressive,” Spartans defensive specialist Olivia Jordon said.
The Spartans took the time in between sets to refocus and calm down, and it showed in the next two games.
“In the huddle we all decided to go back into the game and have fun and do what we do best,” sophomore middle blocker Bella Moseng said.
With settled nerves and some time to regroup, the Spartans were able to narrow the scores for the last two sets.
“I think the first set we were just definitely really surprised and we didn’t quite come out as strong as we wanted to. The second set we really cleaned it up and got more aggressive,” Northland Prep junior Maggie Auza said.
After shaking off the first-set jitters, the Spartans came back fighting.
In the second set the Spartans kept it tight and stayed neck and neck with the Griffins. A few mistakes and a few hard kills kept the Griffins ahead, but the Spartans rallied and kept the lead narrow.
Despite the slim advantage in the second set, the Griffins were able to pull ahead with a late scoring run and several well-planned attacks, leading to a six-point win in the 25-19 set.
As the Spartans and Griffins entered the third set, a few serves into the net and some simple mistakes signaled a drop in energy.
“These last sets are where you really start to see us tire out and I feel like we did really well pushing through today,” Moseng said.
Pushing through is exactly what the Spartans did, as they narrowed the lead even closer in the last set of the game -- keeping the score tied at several points. The Spartans managed to knot the score at 8-8, 11-11, 20-20, 24-24, and 25-25 in the third set and fought until the last second, where the Griffins delivered the final blow for a 27-25 win.
“Every game we get closer and closer. Each time we put more things into play that we’ve been practicing. We’re going to hit that tipping point and start bringing in the W’s,” Moseng said.
The Spartans’ next game against Valley Lutheran Flames has been canceled due to a COVID-19 case at Valley Lutheran that forced the school to quarantine students, so the Spartans will have some time to practice and regroup.
“We’re going to work on our defense against outside hitters, we’re going to work on our blockers penetrating the net, and our right back defense,” Spartans coach Corie Murphy said. “These tight games are really good for all of us, just as a learning experience.”
The Spartans, a young team, are still learning, but the pieces are coming together and things are looking up for the squad.
“We’re getting used to this. We are starting to play our game. We’re more energized, we’re getting the feel of it, and we are just getting the hang of it more with every game,” freshman Miranda Greene said.
Auza had a double-double with 14 kills and 16 digs and Natalie Hansen nearly had a double-double with nine kills and nine digs along with three aces.
Next week the Spartans will face off against the Sedona Red Rock Scorpions (3-5, 2-3 2A Central) Thursday, Oct. 22 in Sedona.
