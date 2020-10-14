Local Roundup: NPA volleyball drops home match to Glendale Prep

The 2A Conference Northland Prep Spartans volleyball team was swept by the 2A Glendale Prep Griffins on Wednesday night on their home court, 25-15, 25-19, and 27-25.

The Spartans earned their first win of the season on Monday, but could not repeat that success against the Griffins, who are ranked 10th in the 2A Conference, are currently at the top of the standings in the 2A Central Region and now hold a three-match winning streak.

The match started off slow for the Spartans, as they lost the first set 25-15. The Griffins came out aggressive, delivering several kills and a lot of offense to the Spartans.

“I think we needed to calm down a lot and get back into the motion. We needed to get our energy up and we needed to be louder and more aggressive,” Spartans defensive specialist Olivia Jordon said.

The Spartans took the time in between sets to refocus and calm down, and it showed in the next two games.

“In the huddle we all decided to go back into the game and have fun and do what we do best,” sophomore middle blocker Bella Moseng said.

With settled nerves and some time to regroup, the Spartans were able to narrow the scores for the last two sets.