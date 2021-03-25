Local Roundup: NPA Spartans baseball routes Sedona Red Rock, 10-0, in 5 innings

The 2A Northland Prep Spartans took a big win over Central Region rival Sedona Red Rock on the road Thursday.

The Spartans dominated en route to a 10-0, mercy-rule road win in five innings, shutting out the hosting Scorpions paced by a strong day from starting pitcher Caiden Cribbs.

Northland Prep improved to 2-0 early in the season while Sedona Red Rock fell to 2-1 after two straight blowout wins.

The runs came throughout the game as Northland Prep scored two in the first inning, three in the second, one in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Cribbs pitched a complete game, striking out 10 batters as he allowed two hits and walked two more. The defense behind him was solid as well, committing just one error. Other than that one mistake, things were about as smooth as things could go.

The Spartans recorded just five hits, but did most of their damage on the base paths. The Spartans stole 10 bases, three by Cribbs and three more by Chase Hamilton. Three other Spartans -- Jerry Wilson, Jordan Donahue and Connor Barta -- recorded stolen bases.