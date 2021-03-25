Local Roundup: NPA Spartans baseball routes Sedona Red Rock, 10-0, in 5 innings

The 2A Northland Prep Spartans took a big win over Central Region rival Sedona Red Rock on the road Thursday.
The Spartans dominated en route to a 10-0, mercy-rule road win in five innings, shutting out the hosting Scorpions paced by a strong day from starting pitcher Caiden Cribbs.
Northland Prep improved to 2-0 early in the season while Sedona Red Rock fell to 2-1 after two straight blowout wins.
The runs came throughout the game as Northland Prep scored two in the first inning, three in the second, one in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Cribbs pitched a complete game, striking out 10 batters as he allowed two hits and walked two more. The defense behind him was solid as well, committing just one error. Other than that one mistake, things were about as smooth as things could go.
The Spartans recorded just five hits, but did most of their damage on the base paths. The Spartans stole 10 bases, three by Cribbs and three more by Chase Hamilton. Three other Spartans -- Jerry Wilson, Jordan Donahue and Connor Barta -- recorded stolen bases.
Hamilton led the way at the plate with a 2-for-4 day with one RBI, Barta went 1 for 2 with a pair of RBIs and Wilson went 1 for 3 with an RBI. The Spartans were walked eight times by the Scorpions' pitchers.
The Spartans (2-0, 2-0 2A Central) are scheduled to face 3A Camp Verde (2-0) on the road in Camp Verde Monday at 3:45 p.m.
Badgers 5, Panthers 4
Coconino couldn't hold on to a three-run lead at Grand Canyon Region rival Prescott.
The hosting Badgers trailed the Panthers 4-1 entering the bottom of the sixth following two straight scoreless innings. The Badgers scored three in the sixth to tie the game at 4-all, and got the walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh to take a come-from-behind win over the Panthers in the meeting of the 4A ballclubs.
Coconino dropped to 1-2. Prescott took its second win in a row meanwhile, and is now 2-1.
The Panthers recorded just two hits in the loss while Prescott got 10 hits as Coconino was able to weather the Badgers' offense for much of the afternoon. Prescott committed six fielding errors, leading to some of the extended chances for Coconino.
The Panthers (1-2, 0-1 4A Grand Canyon) are scheduled to host Prescott Saturday at 1 p.m., weather permitting.
Softball
Spartans 14, Scorpions 1
The 2A Northland Prep softball team made quick work of 2A Central squad Sedona Red Rock on the road with a 14-1 win as the Spartans got their first win of the season in a big way, finally opening the season after some delays.
The Spartans (1-0, 1-0 2A Central) are scheduled to hit the road and will play at 3A Camp Verde (1-1) Friday at 3:45 p.m.
Badgers 12, Panthers 2, 5 innings
Things didn't go very smoothly for the 4A Coconino Panthers against Grand Canyon region opponent Prescott on the road.
The Panthers fell for the third time in three tries this season, losing 12-2 down in Prescott to the undefeated Badgers. The Panthers recorded four hits in the loss, but Prescott was able to rattle off 12 en route to the win. Samantha Rodriguez brought in both of Coconino's runs as part of her 1-of-2 day at the plate.
Coconino (0-3, 0-1 4A Grand Canyon) is scheduled to finally gets its home opener after numerous weather-caused delays Tuesday against Bradshaw Mountain (0-1) at 4 p.m.
Beach volleyball
Eagles 3, Jaguars 2
The Division II, Section Four Flagstaff Eagles bounced back from a season-opening loss with a tight win over D-I Boulder Creek Tuesday. The Eagles (1-1) are scheduled to host D-II, Section Seven Cicero Prep (0-0) Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Flagstaff Athletic Club East.
Girls tennis
Thursday's Flagstaff-Coconino girls tennis match was rescheduled for April 19, school officials said Thursday. The crosstown match was moved due to continued inclement weather that has caused numerous schedule changes in the first few weeks of the spring sports season.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.